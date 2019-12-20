DAA appeals decision on passenger charges

The DAA has appealed a decision by the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) to cut passenger charges at Dublin Airport.

It claimed today that the CAR’s decision contained “material flaws” in relation to issues including passenger forecasts and elements of capital spending which were disallowed.

The Commission determined in October that it will reduce the maximum charge per passenger that can be levied by the DAA at Dublin Airport between 2020 and 2024.

The DAA has previously claimed that is a “disaster” for passengers and the Irish economy, and that it put its capital projects at risk.

The Commissioner for Aviation Regulation, Cathy Mannion, insisted that the new maximum charges for the next five years will enable the DAA to invest €2.3bn in Dublin Airport to deliver an airport capable of handling 40 million passengers a year. Dublin Airport handled 31.5 million passengers last year, and the figure is expected to reach 32.8 million this year.

A maximum €7.50 charge per passenger apply for 2020 and 2021. The maximum will rise to €7.88 in 2022, €8.12 in 2023 and €8.32 in 2024.

The €7.87 average over the five-year period is much lower than the maximum charge of between €9.05 and €9.94 per passenger that had been sought by the DAA.

The DAA has formally asked Transport Minister Shane Ross to appoint an appeal panel to consider its appeal against the CAR determination.

The Minister can accept or decline the request to establish the panel. If one is appointed, it will accept written and oral submissions, before making findings that are submitted to CAR. The Commission can decide to accept or reject the outcome of the panel, however.

The DAA said today that while the appeal process takes its course, it will continue to reassess its planned capital programme and engage with stakeholders to determine what infrastructure can be delivered withing the new capital programme and over what timeframe.

“The construction of the new North Runway, which had its official sod turning last February, will continue throughout next year and a number of other upgrades and improvement projects - that were approved within previous capital programmes - will be proceeding,” said a DAA spokesman.

The CAR has partly based its determination on a forecast that passenger traffic at Dublin Airport will rise by 3pc per annum over the next five years. While passenger numbers at the airport have soared since the downturn, it also reported a monthly decline in passenger numbers in November – the first monthly decline since late 2014.

“DAA has a mandate to expand the airport in line with Irish government policy to boost the Irish economy,” said a DAA spokesman. “The company’s goal is to continue to provide the best possible product for airlines and passengers at Dublin Airport within the constrained financial environment that the regulator has created with its decision.”

Online Editors