Cybersecurity firm to create 40 jobs in Sligo

Advantio, a cybersecurity provider, is creating 40 jobs in Sligo over the next three years as part of the establishment of its European cybersecurity headquarters the county.

Advantio specialises in professional services, managed security solutions and Software as a Service (SaaS) security and compliance solutions.

The company will be recruiting for full-time roles across a range of functions including product management, security consulting, project management, customer success and HR teams.

“Advantio’s mission is to increase our clients' cybersecurity maturity, on time and on budget so that they can focus on their core business,” Marco Borza, founder and CEO of Advantio, said.

“Our new Sligo operation and Security Operations Centre (SOC) allows us to enhance our Managed Detection and Response (MDR) capabilities, build further capacity for our aGuard Payment Cloud operation where we operate and keep our clients’ fintech applications secure and compliant and ensure that we’re able to continue to service our growing customer base across Europe.”

The investment is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

“Advantio’s decision to establish its European Cybersecurity HQ in Sligo demonstrates the company’s confidence in the availability of a highly skilled and talented workforce across the North West Region,” Martin Shanahan, IDA Ireland CEO, said.

“IDA Ireland continues to be committed to winning high-value jobs and investments for regional locations.”

Established in 2009, Advantio privately owned. The company has over 500 enterprise clients and over 30,000 end users on its Zero Risk SaaS Security Solution across Europe, Ireland, and the UK.

The news was also welcomed by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar.