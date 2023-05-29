Cybersecurity firm Centripetal to create 50 jobs at new Galway base

US cybersecurity company Centripetal has opened its European cyber intelligence centre of excellence in Galway.

The company plans to create 50 jobs at the site as it looks to address cyber security challenges in Ireland, the UK and Europe.

The opening of the Galway centre is the firm’s first office outside the US.

Centripetal, which is headquartered in Virginia, also has a location in New Hampshire.

It provides protection for organisation through its patented cybersecurity technologies, known as Clean Internet.

Centripetal also has a team of intelligence operations analysts who monitor emerging threats and reduce the burden on a company’s own IT team.

The Galway centre will share insights on the current European and global threat landscape for businesses.

"Our innovative technology is an industry first and we’re thrilled to be partnering with the IDA to bring our solution to Ireland and the UK to not only provide unparalleled protection for our customers but also valuable employment opportunities for the country,” Centripetal chief operating officer Jonathan Rogers said.

“The creation of 50 jobs is a vote of confidence in the talent and skill set that our regional locations in Ireland have to offer,” added IDA’s head of enterprise technology Anne-Marie Tierney Le-Roux.