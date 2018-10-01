A number of Oxigen customers have had direct debit payments with the company processed twice on their accounts.

Customers with Oxigen waste company have direct debit payments taken twice in error

The waste management and recycling group have said that the duplication of debits was a result of a technical error in their system.

According to the company, the issue has been remedied and affected accounts will be refunded this afternoon.

"Oxigen would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused as a result of this but unfortunately this process is outside of our immediate control," read a company statement.

