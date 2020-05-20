'Customers will value retail even more - and that’s the market we're in' - Dealz plans to expand in Ireland

Barry Williams has retail in his blood. As a teenager, the Scouser started out packing shelves at a Kwik Save store after leaving school.

Now managing director of the UK-based Poundland chain that trades as Dealz in Ireland, the Liverpudlian is facing the toughest challenge of his already long career.

"We've experienced all parts of this," he says. "We saw the big stock-up as people stockpiled in March, saw sales fall away, and then gradually rebuild. I wouldn't say we're having a great time, but we're still out there trading."

There are 65 Dealz stores in Ireland, with just two of those having been put into hibernation during the pandemic. There's 92 on the island of Ireland, while Poundland trades out of about 900 outlets in Britain - 700 of which remained open in the past number of weeks.

While sales of lines such as clothing had been doing well prior to the pandemic, it's necessities that have been by and large the biggest sellers of late. Hardly a surprise.

"Retail is usually a pretty good barometer of where the mind of a nation is," says Williams (49), pointing out that food, essentials and medicines have been top sellers. Vitamin sales are up more than 100pc in recent weeks. But home and DIY products have also done well.

"Last week was a record for sales in our gardening range. But pregnancy testing kit sales were up over 50pc as well," he says.

Picture-perfect gardens and a baby boom will be just two of the pandemic's legacies, it seems.

And Williams also thinks the pandemic will cause a structural shift in the retail trade.

That will be two significant impacts in the space of a decade.

During the financial crisis, German chains Lidl and Aldi saw their share of Ireland's multi-billion euro grocery market increase as shoppers tightened their belts. By early 2013, the pair had a combined 13.1pc share of the market, with both putting in strong performances as consumers coping with pay cuts and higher taxes struggled to make their money stretch further. Today, Lidl's and Aldi's combined share of the market is almost 24pc, according to research group Kantar.

Without the financial crisis, perhaps they wouldn't have reached their current positions as quickly.

"As we come out the other side, people are still going to need to be fed, clothed and entertained," says Williams.

"That's the sort of business that we're in," he adds. "Everything that you see in terms of the economy and the recession that it seems obvious we're heading into, just means that customers are going to look for value even more and that's absolutely the market that we play in.

"I think there's going to be a couple of really key trends that will play to us: customers are going to be looking for value because of the challenge that the economy is going to present them, and I think they're going to remain staying local," he predicts.

"I think a number of Dealz customers have experienced the proposition for the first time as part of this, and I hope they've had a good experience and decide to stick with us."

Williams says there's two types of model in retail: the every day low-price retailers, such as Dealz, Aldi and Lidl, which price items "right" first time; and the high-low operators who he says are "expensive on all the core stuff, but they try to distract you by putting promotions in".

Williams once worked for the UK operations of Cork-based retail group Musgrave, which controls SuperValu, Mace, Daybreak, Donnybrook Fair and Centra here.

"The subtle thing that's happening at the moment is that with the vast majority of the high-low retailers - all of the promotional activity has been removed," claims Williams. "Now, they would argue that they're doing that because they're trying to maintain availability because of the spikes in demand. But really, they're creaming those customers and I think those customers are seeing really expensive baskets. It could perpetuate the move to discounters even more."

All much-needed good news then for Poundland's and Dealz's ultimate owner - South Africa's Steinhoff International - if the prediction proves correct.

The stock market-listed global retailer - with a market capitalisation of €211m (it had a €14bn market cap in late 2017 just before an accounting scandal) - has units that sell everything from clothing and general merchandise to building materials, electronics and home furnishings. Its Pepkor subsidiary, which trades in Africa, is separately listed in South Africa, with a €1.8bn market cap.

Dealz and Poundland are stuffed into Steinhoff's Pepco unit, which operates a total of about 2,800 stores in 14 countries across Europe. Poundland and Dealz generated revenue of £546m (€610.5m) in the three months to the end of last December, representing a 1.3pc like-for-like increase in an environment where many high street retailers were already in decline before the pandemic struck.

The latest full set of accounts filed for Poundland in the UK show that it posted sales of £1.5bn in the year to the end of September 2018, and a pre-tax profit of £15.2m. Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were £45.5m.

This week, Steinhoff's chairwoman resigned after it emerged that she didn't properly disclose dealings between an investment firm she had a stake in, and a company linked to the retail group.

Just before the pandemic, there were rumours that the Poundland and Dealz business were being targeted for a potential buyout by a consortium of private equity groups that could have valued the Pepco division at more than €4.5bn.

Williams dismisses the reports and who knows what the post-pandemic M&A landscape will be like.

"It was speculation back then," he says. "The most important thing is looking after our colleagues and customers and running a really good business."

Amongst the boosts for its staff given the current climate, Poundland and Dealz workers have been given an extra week's paid holidays this year, some additional discounts, and won't have to work on St Stephen's Day here or in the UK this year. There are 18,000 workers between Poundland and Dealz, with 1,300 in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Williams insists there will always be a place for Dealz and Poundland on the high street, despite the carnage that was being wrought even before the crisis and which has intensified dramatically since.

"There's always going to be a bit of an evolution of it," he says.

"When I look at the numbers for the UK market, and I've no reason to believe that the Irish market is any different, there are two main customer trends that have been happening for the last five or 10 years.

"That's a migration out of the major multiple box retailers and they're going to two places, either online or to the discount channel," he says.

"The migration to the discount channel has been far greater than has been to online.

"So I think we're ideally placed to benefit from that," he said.

"There's more than enough traffic on the high street for me to do my business plan 10 times over in all of our markets."