| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Customers will value retail even more - and that’s the market we're in' - Dealz plans to expand in Ireland

MD of Dealz says retail is a good barometer of where the mind of a nation is

In store: Barry Williams insists there will always be a place for Dealz on the high street Expand

Close

In store: Barry Williams insists there will always be a place for Dealz on the high street

In store: Barry Williams insists there will always be a place for Dealz on the high street

In store: Barry Williams insists there will always be a place for Dealz on the high street

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Barry Williams has retail in his blood. As a teenager, the Scouser started out packing shelves at a Kwik Save store after leaving school.

Now managing director of the UK-based Poundland chain that trades as Dealz in Ireland, the Liverpudlian is facing the toughest challenge of his already long career.

"We've experienced all parts of this," he says. "We saw the big stock-up as people stockpiled in March, saw sales fall away, and then gradually rebuild. I wouldn't say we're having a great time, but we're still out there trading."