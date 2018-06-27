A number of Aldi and Tesco branded products have been recalled as they may contain glass fragments.

Customers warned to return Aldi and Tesco products under recall that may contain glass fragments

World Wise Foods issued the recall for the stores' branded light and dark soy sauce today.

Aldi Soy

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Aldi and Tesco are issuing in-store notices for customers.

The notices are requesting that those who have bought the batches to return them to the store.

Due to a manufacturing error, the batches may contain the presence of small fragments of glass.

There are five products affected by the recall: Asia Specialities (Aldi) Light Soy Sauce 150ml and Asia Specialities (Aldi) Dark Soy Sauce 150ml, both with best before dates May 2019 to December 2019; Tesco Light Soy Sauce 150ml, Tesco Dark Soy Sauce 150ml, Tesco Reduced Salt Soy Sauce 150ml, all batch codes and best before dates.

Tesco Soy

An Aldi spokesperson said that the store has recalled this product as a precaution.

"There is a possibility that the packaging is damaged and small pieces of the packaging could enter the product.

"Customers should return the product to their nearest store where they will receive a full refund," said the spokesperson.

Tesco has also been contacted for comment.

