Primark has recalled a number of cushions from their homeware range due to flammability concerns.

Customers warned of 'flammability risk' as a number of Penneys products recalled

The retailer - which trades as Penneys in Ireland - told customers of the possible danger in relation to a variety of products in the range.

There are 23 different types of cushions subject to this recall in the Republic of Ireland. Supersoft Cushions (product numbers 0822101-03 and 4467001-02) in cream, pink and grey are under the recall.

Product No. 5512101-03

The two-tone sequin cushions (product number 0608803-07) and the heart shaped cushions in cream, grey and pink (product numbers 5512101-03, 97528, 4757601, and 8191201-02) are also included in the recall. Novelty cushions including those shaped like a swan are also being recalled; specific products numbers 167401, 4467201, 4467701 and 5912001.

Primark said that all of the items listed above do not meet the store's flammability standards as a potential issue with the cushion filing used has been identified. Full details, with related images, can be found on the retailer's own website.

"With prolonged exposure to an ignition source the product may pose a flammability risk," the store warned. "All orders with the supplier have been suspended while we carry out a thorough investigation."

Product No. 4467201 Swan Shaped

If customers purchased any of these products between June 4 2017 and February 13 2018, they are being asked to return the item to their nearest store.

The retailer is offering a full refund on these items and will not look for proof of purchase from the consumer.

