Customers experiencing welfare payments delay should get funds into accounts by end of day

Customers whose social welfare payments were affected can expect payment to reach their account over the course of today.

According to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, they have been informed by the Banking and Payments Federation (BPFI) that the issue with the EU payments systems has been resolved.

While the Department will continue to monitor the issue, if a social welfare customer is still encountering difficulties, they should contact their local welfare office.

A number of social welfare and children's allowance recipients - with accounts in a number of banks - have not received their payments this morning due to a "industry-wide payments issue".

Among the payments impacted have been disability allowance, household benefit package, deserted wives payment, working family payment, and farm assist.

However, weekly State pensions were not impacted.

One concerned mother told Independent.ie; "The children's allowance and social welfare payment due to be paid into the bank this morning are not there. Which has left me and my family of 6 with €0.33 in the bank!"

Ulster Bank issued a statement to customers on their official Twitter, saying they were aware of an "industry-wide payments issue" that has delayed credits being applied to Irish bank accounts.

Meanwhile, Permanent TSB told customers in an official statements; "Due to a European payments delay, payment transactions between banks have not been received this morning.

"This means that any payment due to transfer to your account from another bank this morning has been delayed.

"Due to this European payments delay, there are a number of banks experiencing this issue this morning.

"We are monitoring the situation and payments will be processed as soon as received.

"We will continue to keep you updated and we wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Government sources told Independent.ie there was no issue on their side with payments.

They said the problem appears to have been caused by a "system error" at some banks.

A spokesperson for the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection said they are aware of the bank payments issue.

AIB and Bank of Ireland account holders have not been affected.

