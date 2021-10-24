| 13.5°C Dublin

Currencyfair got $35m investment during merger with Australian firm

Sean Pollock Email

Currencyfair, the fintech firm based in Dublin, received an investment worth $35m (€30m) from UK-based financial services giant Standard Chartered.

The investment was agreed as Currencyfair merged with the Australian fintech company Assembly Payments, announced in April.

Companies Registration Office filings published last week revealed details of the deal. They showed Standard Chartered had made the $35m investment, while companies including Dax Ventures and Kima Ventures also received shares.

