Curran ready to move Merc up a gear

Ruth Curran knows how it feels to be in demand.

She is used to being the one doing the hunting for top talent at one of Dublin's leading executive search firms, playing a role in the search for the governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, among others.

In 2019, that all changed when Merc Partners, her company, became a target for US-based global executive search giant Spencer Stuart.

When Curran understood Merc and Spencer Stuart shared much of the same culture, she felt it was time to open those previously closed doors. Merc was bought over by the Chicago firm soon after.

The experience was an eye-opener for Curran.

"It was a bit like we were headhunted," she says with a laugh. "It's a great sense of adrenaline.

"I have greater empathy as a person for candidates who go through a process than I ever did before. When you are leading a deal, your every move is being looked at. It was like an interview process - you see the other side."

Since the deal went through, Curran had spent time travelling between Dublin, Paris, London and Chicago getting to know her new colleagues.

Last March, those travels came to an abrupt end. Covid-19 had come to town and, like most leaders, Curran had to get used to going online.

"If you had said to me, just like many other business leaders, that we would be doing all of our business online a year ago, I'm not sure I would have believed you," she says. "It's amazing how things have adapted, shifted and changed through Covid. It has been a busy time, over the past year or so."

Covid has put into focus many of the services brought in post-Spencer Stuart acquisition.

Merc specialises in the appointment, assessment and development of senior business leaders for many of the most notable multinational corporations, as well as the leading privately-owned and public sector organisations in Ireland. Its offerings also include leadership advisory services and the appointment of non-executive directors.

Curran says Merc's leadership and board advisory services have been keenly sought after among clients. Recruitment services have also been in demand.

"We are serving clients across many different sectors so, of course, there are sectors that have been terrifically badly damaged by Covid," she says. "I was speaking to a CEO this morning, and they have thousands furloughed at the moment.

"We are having lots of interesting conversations with multiple touchpoints," she adds. "Clients will ring us up and ask us our opinion, which is advisory in nature. Board work has grown significantly, and we are seeing younger executives come off their executive career a little bit earlier than was the age previously.

"The last number of assignments, these were individuals who might not be CEO, but they have reached the C-Suite. They are now thinking about their independent non-executive careers. You wouldn't have seen that 10 years ago. There is lots of change happening."

Despite the challenges of Covid, Merc successfully hit its targets this year - an achievement Curran thanks her team for reaching.

While the new way of working was an adjustment for Curran and Merc, being part of something bigger played a considerable role in helping the company reach its potential over the past year.

One of Spencer Stuart's Irish subsidiaries had revenue of over $45.6m in the year ended September 30, 2019.

"We are delighted to be part of Spencer Stuart," she says. "We are culturally aligned. I'm definitely confident in our ability to further grow the business as a result of Spencer Stuart.

"We have always had those very rich conversations with clients, but now we have a number of tools that are going to help clients continue to thrive. We are helping organisations address many leadership challenges. In this Covid world, how do organisations stay aligned, engaged, assess and develop their teams and continue to perform as the crisis continues has all amplified.

"We are a team that builds trust. It's a high-touch experience."

For Curran, it wasn't always about scouring the globe for Irish and European clients, helping to find the best talent.

She grew up in Oughterard, Co Galway, a town close to Lough Corrib's shores and at the edge of Connemara.

Curran got an early taste of business.

"The schools locally typically allowed children off for a week to pick mayfly and then sell them to the unsuspecting tourists - at a pretty keen price," she says with a laugh. "I think entrepreneurialism was fostered in primary school!"

It wasn't just her time selling to the hordes of tourists around one of the hot spots in Connemara that got Curran interested in business.

Curran counts her ex-Irish Army grandfather as an inspiration, instilling a real sense of importance around business.

When he returned from the military, he set up the Galway Milk Company and started an accountancy company.

"He went and did something different and was a bit of an inspiration for me," she says. "That inspired the interest in business from an early age."

Academia was also important.

Curran studied business commerce at NUI Galway - where she now sits on the board. During those college years, she met her husband, who she jokingly credits with boosting her education.

"It's funny, my husband came top of the class," she shares. "Let's just say there was begging 'babe, can I have your notes?' at the end of each semester."

In 2014, Curran also completed a year studying leadership in professional services firms at the prestigious US Harvard Business School. But, the start of her time at Merc came long before then.

Twenty-one years ago, Curran was introduced to the partners in Merc. Curran was always a bit more interested in the "human side" of business, deciding to turn her back on a career in accountancy. She has never looked back.

"I thought it was just a fascinating business," she says.

"I came in to work with the managing partner at the time and be the younger consultant. Learning the ropes. It was a brave move to leave the career behind in finance. I've never regretted it.

"I've enjoyed the rollercoaster of the career," she adds. "It's a bit like a back-stage pass. We have all these wonderful conversations and relationships. For me, I know I am in the right space."

Curran's natural enthusiasm for the role soon paid off. She soon rose to the top as Merc thrived.

The firm had created a name for itself based on its work, with Curran playing a central role.

Founded in 1980, Merc worked to appoint senior business leaders across various industries from multinationals to public-sector bodies.

Merc was involved in the appointment of Dee Forbes as director-general at RTÉ in 2016. It also helped to identify Gabriel Makhlouf as the next governor of the Central Bank of Ireland. Fees paid to Merc relating to Makhlouf's appointment - and various expenses, newspaper adverts and Vat - totalled €70,236.

Curran's success with Merc led to her being named managing partner in 2014.

The success of Merc soon attracted attention. Suitors interested in buying the company made their approaches.

"Over the years, there's always been approaches," she says. "They were just not entertained, frankly. For us, the culture piece was overriding."

That all changed in 2019 when Spencer Stuart made its move. Prior to the acquisition, Walhalla Partners Limited was listed as the majority shareholder of Merc, with Curran, Kieran Duff and John Glenny, both partners at Merc, counted as shareholders. Curran describes the acquisition and integration as one of her proudest moments in business.

The acquisition by Spencer Stuart has been a boost for Merc, says Curran. Merc's suite of products has "grown immensely", and the company is looking at international growth.

"Organisations are broadly very interested in our leadership advisory services," she says. "That would be culture, engagement, assessment for development, top team effectiveness, on-boarding in a virtual world and coaching.

"It's the full suite, I suppose," she adds. "It just enriched our offering to the Irish market and beyond."

While Covid has been a challenge, the finalisation of Brexit has brought with it new demands.

Curran said Merc has experienced an increase in demand for its services post-Brexit, particularly with UK companies looking to amplify their boards EU credentials with Irish nationals in independent, non-executive positions.

On the ground, Curran is seeing an influx of companies is starting to come to Ireland "in a more interesting way now".

"As a nation, [Irish talent] doesn't tend to rub people up the wrong way. We are really good at building up relationships. In this heavily-networked world, influencing and collaborating is a key leadership capability whether you are an executive or a non-executive. I think we tend to land well. We are in demand."

With Merc and its suite of services growing all the time, Curran is confident the company and her team are on the cusp of further growth.

"I'm really excited for our future with Spencer Stuart," she says. "It is a bright one, honestly.

"Ireland is really important in the fabric of the company, and it will continue to be so."