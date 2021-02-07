| 4.3°C Dublin

Curran ready to move Merc up a gear

Over the decades, Merc built a name finding talent. With new US owners, Ruth Curran wants to grow her business, writes Sean Pollock

Ruth Curran says her career has been like having a backstage pass Expand

Sean Pollock Email

Ruth Curran knows how it feels to be in demand.

She is used to being the one doing the hunting for top talent at one of Dublin's leading executive search firms, playing a role in the search for the governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, among others.

In 2019, that all changed when Merc Partners, her company, became a target for US-based global executive search giant Spencer Stuart.

