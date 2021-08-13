Cullen leaving Ulster Bank ahead of sale

Ulster Bank’s head of commercial lending, Eddie Cullen, is to leave the bank ahead of the sale of its commercial loan book to AIB.

Two new roles are also being created to oversee the planned sale of the bank’s commercial and retail books respectively.

In a memo to staff seen by the Irish Independent, Ulster Bank CEO Jane Howard said Eddie Cullen, Managing Director of Commercial Banking, will leave the bank at the end of January 2022, and thanked him for his long service.

Mr Cullen, an Ulster Bank veteran who has been with the lender since 1993 was among its most senior executives responsible for lending to its biggest clients. Alongside Ms Howard and deputy CEO and chief financial officer Paul Stanley he was one of the bank’s most senior executives.

In her memo, Jane Howard said the bank will be advertising two new roles to help manage its upcoming loan sales: Head of Corporate & SME Business and Head of Micro SME & Asset Finance. The jobs will be advertised next week on its internal system.

"The successful candidates for these roles will join the Executive Committee and will be crucial to the ongoing support of and successful migration of our customers to a new bank so I would encourage people who are interested to apply,” she said.

Ulster Bank is at an advanced stage in its planned sale of large commercial lending to AIB, with a binding memorandum of understanding between the banks now in place, and somewhat less advanced in its plans to sell its retail arm, including micro SME lending to Permanent TSB.

The memo included an update on the planned loans sales.

"Looking to the next stages for the commercial bank, our binding agreement with AIB means that subject to the relevant approvals, most of our performing commercial loans will transfer to AIB next year.

"We are also at non-binding MoU stage with Permanent TSB and we are working hard to reach a binding agreement; then, subject to the relevant approvals, the performing non-tracker mortgages, the performing micro SME loans as well as the Asset Finance (Lombard) business will transfer to PTSB at some stage next year,” she said.

“Our plans are also advanced for how we will help those customers with products and services that may not transfer to either AIB or PTSB.”



