TG4 has laid the foundations for high-profile successes such as An Cailín Ciúin. Above, actors Carrie Crowley and Catherine Clinch and director Colm Bairéad celebrate the film's Oscar nomination. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The Irish language has been having a moment. An Cailín Ciúin has stirred the emotions of audiences all over the world and made the whole country proud with its global award nominations, stunning its producers with its success.