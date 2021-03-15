Cuisine de France owner Aryzta reports earnings ‘ahead of expectations’

Food group Aryzta has said its revenue and earnings performance for the first half of its financial year were “ahead of expectations”.

Group revenue for the six-month period was €1.3bn, a fall of 22pc on the corresponding period last year.

Group earnings fell by 26.5pc to €125m, according to interim results from the Irish founded company.

During the period the Cuisine de France owner continued to by affected by Covid-19 disruptions, which have had a particularly big impact on the global food sector.

On Friday Aryzta announced it is selling its North American business to an affiliate of private equity group Lindsay Goldberg for $850m (€711m).

This division accounted for €533.4m of Aryzta revenue and earnings of €48.7m in the first half of financial year 2021.

Aryzta chairman and interim CEO Urs Jordi said today that the results “highlight the significant progress achieved as a result of our strategy to simplify the business and to de-risk the balance sheet with the sale of our North American business for $850m.”

“We can now focus on delivering the necessary operational improvements and returning to organic growth as we leverage the significant broad bakery experience to improve shareholder returns,” he added.

The company said an improvement in performance reflected the benefit of cost cutting and changes to its reporting structure, as well as a strong recovery in North American operations in the first half of its financial year 2021.

Quick service restaurants and retail channels recovered strongly in North America and recovery continued in rest of world, according to the company.

These improvements were offset by Covid-19 related disruptions in Europe, especially in the second quarter due, to the impact of lock downs and restrictions across the region and the resultant negative impact on the foodservice channel, the group said.

Aryzta generated a positive cash flow from activities of €33.8m during the six-months. It currently has €523m in liquidity.

The company said the liquidity position, along with with the proceeds from the disposal of the businesses in North America, means it now has “certainty around debt reduction, strengthening its balance sheet and de-risking its financial position into the future.”

Aryzta, on Friday, said that the early conclusion of the disposal of its North American business validates the board’s strategy to remain independent.

It said the board of Aryzta is “fully convinced” its strategy serves shareholders’ and stakeholders’ best interests and provides the best route for value creation.

In December, after “careful review" and a unanimous decision, the board of Aryzta rejected an offer of CHF0.80 (€0.74) per share from the US hedge fund Elliott which valued the company at €734m.

Earlier this month, Aryzta’s Irish shares were delisted from the Euronext stock exchange in Dublin. Aryzta’s primary listing was already in Zurich.

The exit from the Irish stock market follows last year’s upheavals at the company, best known here as the baker of Cuisine de France branded goods.

The past year has seen major changes at the group with its previously Irish-dominated leadership ousted in a bid to improve shareholder value by Swiss fund management group Veraison Capital which has helped install a new chairman.

In January, Aryzta reached an agreement with Lion Capital and Invest Group Zouari to sell its remaining 4.64pc interest in French frozen foods group Picard for around €24m.

