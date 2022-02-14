Cuisine de France-maker Aryzta expands manufacturing capacity in Malaysia

Food group Aryzta has more than doubled its manufacturing capacity in Malaysia.

The Cuisine de France-maker did so by exercising its option to buy, in an asset deal, the bakery, equipment and corresponding land of its co-manufacturer De-Luxe Food Services from Envictus International.

The transaction will expand Aryzta’s Asian product capability in breads, buns and pastries, including new product filling capacity, “which will greatly enhance the pace of new product development and innovation,” Aryzta said in a statement.

South East Asia is a fast growing market for baked goods, which is forecast to grow by around 7pc-8pc compound annual growth rate out to 2026, it added.

The addition of the bakery will help Aryzta to meet its “growing” customer demands in the food service and quick-service restaurant (QSR) channels in Malaysia and expand its exports to other Asian markets.

“The transaction significantly improves the resilience of Aryzta’s supply chain in the region with the direct ownership of this new modern facility,” the company said.

The option to acquire the assets was part of the original agreement with Envictus.

The current bakery in Bangi will be closed and sold, and no relevant restructuring or impairment charges will be triggered, the company said.

“We are pleased to report on our strategic expansion in the growing Asian bakery market,” Urs Jordi, Aryzta chair and interim CEO, said.

“This expansion is strengthening our relevant position in Food Service and QSR in this region.”

Separately, on a group level, the company said that that pricing discussions to date are “progressing well” and that it is on track to reach its communicated objectives.

“Our work on inflation price recovery is on track while continuing to focus on disciplined cost management to deliver improved performance,” Mr Jordi said.

Aryzta has made a number of disposals over the last 18 months aimed at focusing the business on the European and Asian markets. It aimed to realise €600m-€800m from its disposal programmes.

The sales include the company’s North American business, the US pizza business, the minority stake in Picard, and a Brazilian business.