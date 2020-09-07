CSO data shows economy got smaller during lockdown

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe pictured in his office in the Department of Finance preparing Budget 2020. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The size of the Irish economy declined more than 6pc in the three months of April, May and June despite the massive increase in government spending.

The Quarterly National Accounts for the second quarter of 2020, which coincided with the most restrictive period of the lockdown show personal consumption, a key measure of domestic economic activity, decreased by 19.6pc.

A rise in government spending of 7.5pc in the period, largely in the form of higher social welfare and health spending, was not enough to prevent an overall sharp reduction in the value of the economy.

Gross National Product (GNP) - a measure of economic activity that excludes the profits of multinationals - contracted by 7.4pc.

CSO assistant director general Jennifer Banim said the data shows COVID-19 had a mixed impact on different sectors of the economy with multinationals least hard hit.

"Sectors focused on the domestic market experienced significantly lower levels of economic activity in the quarter, with Construction contracting by 38.3pc and the Distribution, Transport, Hotels and Restaurants sector contracting by 30.3pc. Growth continued in some of the more globalised sectors, with Industry growing by 1.5pc. However, the multinational-dominated Information and Communication sector contracted by 2.3pc in the quarter."

