Cryptocurrency firm MoonPay opens an Irish office after getting central bank license

MoonPay, a cryptocurrency company backed by celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Gwyneth Paltrow, has opened an office in Ireland.

In an announcement, the firm said the Central Bank of Ireland has approved its application for registration as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP).

This allows exchange money for virtual assets, including cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

In a statement to the Irish Independent, the company said it has now established a presence in Ireland.

“MoonPay [now] has a team in Ireland. We also expect our headcount to grow in line with business demands and to ensure we remain in compliance with our regulatory obligations,” it said.

The company did not say how many people it currently employs in Ireland.

Launched in 2019, MoonPay gained attention as it offered an easy way to allow people to buy and sell Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), which were beginning to gain mainstream attention.

NFTs are digital stamps that verify virtual artefacts as being unique. They are used to buy and prove ownership of products such as digital art.

MoonPay gained significant attention when celebrities started using it to buy artworks from the infamous Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection.

In 2021, MoonPay completed a $555m Series A funding round which valued the firm at $3.4bn.

It was revealed last year that this funding round included an investment of $87m from 60 high-profile celebrities.

Among those who put money into the firm were singer Justin Bieber, rapper Snoop Dogg, Gwyneth Paltrow-led investment firm Kinship Ventures, tennis player Maria Sharapova and actor Bruce Willis.

Asked if the registration with the Central Bank will allow MoonPay to access the EU market, the company said: “MoonPay has registered as a virtual asset service provider and that registration applies only to Ireland.”

In a statement, the Central Bank said: “The licence allows MoonPay to offer the approved services from Ireland to other countries.

“However, individual countries may have certain requirements with respect to the provision of such services in their own jurisdictions.”

MoonPay is one of several cryptocurrency companies which has recently been approved for a licence to operate in Ireland.

This includes Coinbase, the popular cryptocurrency exchange which secured VASP registration from the Central Bank last year.

This is despite the Central Bank repeatedly warning consumers about the potential risks of trading digital assets.

Gabriel Makhlouf, the governor of the Central Bank, has promised tighter controls of assets such as cryptocurrencies.