Crypto.com to set up Irish base

The cryptocurrency exchange has seen demand grow of late with Bitcoin’s price surge

Jonathan Keane

Crypto.com, a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange and payments firm, is setting up operations in Ireland.

Chief executive Kris Marszalek said that the company, which has 800 employees globally, is growing its footprint in new markets as interest in cryptocurrency broadens.

“As we expand into new markets we are pursuing local operations in a number of countries including Ireland,” he said.

