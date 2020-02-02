Crowley's Cool Planet gets €31m in funding for unit
Energy services company Cool Planet Group has raised €31m in new funding to accelerate the global expansion of its energy services division Crowley Carbon.
The firm, which is headquartered in Co Wicklow and operates in 26 countries, secured the funding from French investment group Tikehau Capital in exchange for a significant minority stake in the company.
Crowley Carbon CEO Norman Crowley said the funding will allow the firm to build on its success in expanding into the enormous global energy efficiency market.
It will also help the group continue to have a positive impact on the global climate change crisis, said Crowley. "Tikehau Capital has a huge global presence, and their investment will help us drive business globally," he added.
"The additional capital is further validation of the group's success and growth prospects and also validates our mission in tackling climate change."
Tikehau Capital said it had made the investment, its first transaction in Ireland, as there is a "large and under-served addressable market for industrial energy efficiency".
It said the decision was also due to Crowley Carbon having "a geographically diversified platform with offices in 12 locations, with a top tier management team led by serial entrepreneur Norman Crowley".
