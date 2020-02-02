Crowley's Cool Planet gets €31m in funding for unit

Energy services company Cool Planet Group has raised €31m in new funding to accelerate the global expansion of its energy services division Crowley Carbon.

The firm, which is headquartered in Co Wicklow and operates in 26 countries, secured the funding from French investment group Tikehau Capital in exchange for a significant minority stake in the company.

Crowley Carbon CEO Norman Crowley said the funding will allow the firm to build on its success in expanding into the enormous global energy efficiency market.

It will also help the group continue to have a positive impact on the global climate change crisis, said Crowley. "Tikehau Capital has a huge global presence, and their investment will help us drive business globally," he added.

