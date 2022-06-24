Croom Medical to create 80 jobs in new Limerick facility

Medical device manufacturer Croom Medical has unveiled plans to create 80 jobs following the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Croom, Co. Limerick.

The company, which has invested over €12m in the new facility, also revealed plans to develop another manufacturing facility in the Limerick area which is expected to open in 2023.

As part of its ongoing expansion, Croom Medical will recruit an additional 80 team members over the course of the year. Last July, the company employed 45 people, but it expects numbers to rise to 170 by the end of the year.

Croom Medical, which was established in 1984, manufactures orthopaedic medical implants for multinational companies located in North America and other global markets.

In 2020, equity fund BGF announced an investment in a minority stake in the company. The UK private equity fund, which is backed by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) has now backed 13 Irish companies in a series of transactions over five years worth €80m.

Chief executive Patrick Byrnes said that the company has experienced rapid growth in recent years due to significant investment in research and development, as well as technologies such as 3D printing and automation.