CRO refers bogus company details to watchdog for corporate crime

Officials at the Companies Registration Office (CRO) have begun referring some of the hundreds of fake companies identified in an Irish Independent investigation this year to the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) which has powers to sanction and prosecute white collar crime.

So far details of 34 of the bogus companies have been referred to the ODCE for investigation. A further 26 companies that were refused registration by the CRO have also been referred to the corporate watchdog.

The ongoing Irish Independent investigation has uncovered hundreds of fake firms on the official register of companies held at the CRO, including a number of cases of identity theft where the names of real directors had been used without their knowledge on paperwork to set up fake firms.

There were also cases where the address of legitimate businesses and homes were being used without the knowledge of owners and occupiers, and businesses registered there using a web of false names across Europe for their directors.

A high number of the fake firms have apparent links to China. Despite mounting evidence the Irish system has been left wide open to abuse, the CRO and the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment – which oversees the CRO – have consistently argued that the registrations office has no role to play in ensuring details submitted at the time of registration are correct and legitimate.

This “’good faith” approach means the onus for providing legitimate details when a company is established is on the presenter of the registration documentation.

Fraud experts say fake firms can be used to swindle millions from unsuspecting people across the world, to launder crime proceeds and bypass sanctions.

The joint Oireachtas committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment – headed by Sinn Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan – has tackled the Department over the fake firms.

An update to Mr Quinlivan this week from the Department’s secretary general, Dr Orlaigh Quinn, has detailed further steps the CRO is making in an effort to identify fake firms and prevent their registration.

She said in certain cases, the CRO writes to purported directors to request confirmation that they have consented to be directors of specific firms.

Ms Quinn insisted that this integrity checking effort is “proving successful”.

“Arising from the issues identified so far through the aforementioned integrity checking, and addressing those that came to light in the media reports, the CRO has made six referrals to the Director of Corporate Enforcement to date, with further referrals being prepared,” Ms Quinn said in her letter to Mr Quinlivan, seen by the Irish Independent.

“In total, this covers some 34 companies already on the Register and a further 26 cases where incorporation has been refused by the CRO,” she added.

It is a criminal offence to provide false information when registering a company, and there is a legal responsibility to register beneficial ownership details within five months of registration.