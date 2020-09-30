CRH's finance director to retire

Senan Murphy, the group finance director at Ireland's biggest company, CRH, is to retire from his role next year.

A definite date for Mr Murphy's departure from the company has not yet been set.

In a brief statement this morning CRH said the board is initiating a process to identify a successor and will make an announcement once the process is completed.

Mr Murphy will continue in his role until a successor is found and to ensure a smooth transition.

He will remain as an adviser to the company post transition.

CRH chief executive Albert Manifold said: "As group finance director, Senan's experience and insights have been invaluable, as CRH navigated a period of significant change and development following major acquisition and restructuring activity."

"We thank Senan for his significant contributions to the group over the last five years, we welcome his commitment to ensuring an orderly transition to his successor and we look forward to wishing him well in his future endeavours, in due course."

Online Editors