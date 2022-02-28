CRH to sell Building Envelope business for €3.4bn

Building materials giant CRH has entered into an agreement to sell its Building Envelope business for an enterprise value of $3.8bn (€3.4bn).

Ireland’s biggest company is selling its Building Envelope division to KPS Capital Partners.

The price being paid includes a cash consideration of $3.4bn, with a transfer of lease liabilities of $350m, according to a statement from CRH.

The division being sold comprises of CRH’s entire Building Envelope business, which provides architectural glass, storefront systems, architectural glazing systems and related hardware to customers primarily in North America.

In 2020, the business generated earnings of $337m, profit before tax of $210m and gross assets at 30 June 2021 amounted to $2.5bn.

“The decision to divest at an attractive valuation follows a comprehensive review of the business and demonstrates CRH’s active approach to portfolio management, the efficient allocation of capital and the creation of a simpler and more focused group,” CRH said.

The proceeds from the sale will be incorporated into the Albert Manifold-headed group’s capital allocation resources, focused on “value-enhancing capital expenditure, value-accretive acquisitions and cash returns to shareholders.”

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

CRH will announce full year results for 2021 on Thursday.