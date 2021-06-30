CRH to buyback a further $300m of shares

CRH says it is continuing its share buyback programme.

Ireland’s biggest company has entered into arrangements with Societe Generale to repurchase ordinary shares on CRH's behalf for up to $300m (€252m).

The buyback will start today and will end by October 1.

The purpose of the buyback is to reduce the share capital of CRH, the company said.

The buyback will be conducted within the limitations of the authority granted at the company’s AGM in April this year to repurchase up to 10pc of the group's ordinary shares in issue, according to a statement from the group.

Under the terms of the buyback, ordinary shares will be repurchased on Euronext Dublin.

Any decision in relation to possible future buyback programmes “will be based on an ongoing assessment of the capital needs of the business and general market conditions,” CRH added.

Earlier this week the company announced it has completed the latest phase of its share buyback programme, returning an additional $300m (€252m) of cash to shareholders.

Between March 8 and June 24 this year, 5.8 million ordinary shares were repurchased on Euronext Dublin at an average discount of 1.03pc to the volume weighted average price over the period, according to a statement from the group.

This brings total cash returned to shareholders under the company’s latest share buyback programme to $2.3bn (€1.93bn) since its commencement in May 2018.

CRH employs around 77,000 people at approximately 3,100 operating locations in 29 countries.

Analysts at stockbrokers Davy this week increased their first half earnings estimates for CRH by 8pc to $1.92bn (€1.6bn).

Robert Gardiner of Davy said they believe “strong demand and pricing trends are more than offsetting cost inflation”.

In a note on Monday Mr Gardiner said he expects CRH to report financial year 2021 organic sales growth of 3.5pc year-on-year to $29.28bn (€24.5bn), with organic earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation up 7pc year-on-year to $5.04bn (€4.2bn).

CRH was formed through a merger in 1970 of two Irish public companies, Cement Limited and Roadstone Limited. That year the group had sales of around €27m, 95pc of which came from the Irish market.

Last year CRH reported sales of $27.6bn.