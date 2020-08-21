CRH taking a more cautious approach to future M&A

Ireland's biggest company, CRH, says it will be more cautious with mergers and acquisitions going forward, as it suspended its share buyback programme.

The building materials giant, which generated a record $1bn (€844m) in cash in the first half of this year, returned $800m to shareholders by way of dividend and share buybacks in the six-month period.

Since May 2018, CRH has returned cash of $2bn to shareholders through share buybacks. However, the board has paused the programme until further notice due to the current volatility.

CRH said yesterday it will "remain opportunistic, [and] financial discipline will continue".

The board has decided to pay an interim dividend of $0.22 per share.

Albert Manifold, chief executive of CRH, said while the company is always looking at mergers and acquisitions (M&A), the issue at the moment is the lack of visibility about the future.

"In times like [these] you tend to be more cautious. A lack of certainty about the future performance of a business makes you want to pause your actual process," he said. "We have not hit the pause button yet, but we will be cautious."

The company spent €727m last year, on just over 60 acquisitions and investments.

While CRH is focused on building capacity to go and do future M&A, it "feels like 2011-2013", Mr Manifold said.

"We could see there would be growth again, and when that happens we would like to be able to go out and execute deals with more certainty than we would have at this moment in time."

His comments came as CRH reported a slight fall in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the first half of this year.

Ebitda was $1.59bn for the six months to June 30, down from $1.62bn in the same period last year, according to interim results from the group.

The company incurred one-off costs of $65m, mainly due to Covid-related restructuring.

Governments are currently asking CRH about the provision of materials for some large-scale projects across Europe and the United States, according to Mr Manifold.

"If even if a fraction of it comes to fruition it bodes well for our business," he said. However, the company is not sitting around "relying on governments to write open cheques".

In the last recession there was an overbuild in certain sectors of the economy, which in a number of countries was fuelled by a housing boom.

"That certainly isn't the case now," Mr Manifold said. "One common theme in Europe and the US [is that] you will see pretty much record low levels of new housing, significant under-build for several years to meet what is the requirement, and there is record low interest rates."

The pent-up demand for home building in both North America and Europe will be sustained "for a number of years", he said.

CRH said the near-term outlook for economic and construction activity across its markets remains uncertain.

The company expects like-for-like sales in the third quarter to be slightly behind the same period in 2019.

Shares in CRH were down less than 2pc yesterday.