CRH starts new $300m share buyback programme

CRH, Ireland’s biggest company, has started a new $300m (€257.6m) share buyback programme.

It comes as the group completed the latest phase of its share buyback programme, returning a further $300m of cash to shareholders.

Between June 30 and September 27, six million ordinary shares were repurchased on Euronext Dublin at an average discount of 0.91pc to the volume weighted average price over the period.

Once the latest buyback programme has completed, the Albert Manifold-headed company will have returned $2.9bn (€2.5bn) in cash to shareholders under its on-going buyback programme, which it started in May 2018.

The latest buyback will start today and will end no later than December 23.

The purpose of the buyback is to reduce the share capital of CRH, and it will be conducted within the limitations of the authority granted at CRH's AGM in April to repurchase up to 10pc of the company's ordinary shares in issue, according to a statement from the group.

Any decision in relation to any future buyback programmes “will be based on an ongoing assessment of the capital needs of the business and general market conditions,” the building materials business group said.

CRH has asked UBS to repurchase the shares.

CRH employs around 77,000 people at approximately 3,100 operating locations in 29 countries.

The company saw its revenue soar 15pc to $14bn (€11.9bn) in the first six months of this year as it benefited from a surge in activity as lockdowns and restrictions eased in the US and Europe.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 25pc to $2bn, while the figure was up 10pc on a like-for-like basis.

The group –the second-largest supplier of building materials in the world – typically records its strongest activity during the second half of the year.

In Ireland, CRH’s first-half revenue jumped 28pc to $311m (€265m).