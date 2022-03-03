CRH sees strong growth in 2021 despite cost, supply constraints

Irish building materials group CRH announced another year of growth despite rising costs and supply constraints.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $5.35bn (€4.82bn), up 16pc on 2020. On a like-for-like basis, EBITDA was 11pc ahead of 2020.

Group sales were 12pc ahead of 2020 at $31bn (€28bn), 8pc ahead on a like-for-like basis.

Profit after tax was well ahead of 2020 at $2.6bn (up $1.4bn) driven by a strong trading performance and the non-recurrence of non-cash impairment charges and one-off restructuring costs in the prior year.

It allowed the group to pay a full-year dividend per share of $0.121 (€0.11) up 5pc and continue its share buyback programme, with $0.9bn (€0.8bn) completed in 2021.

Earnings per share were up 35pc for the full year to $3.28 (€2.96).

The group’s North America and Europe divisions both saw strong growth in sales and earnings.

Americas Materials saw total sales increase by 10pc in the year, with Europe Materials total sales up 16pc and the Building Products division up 11pc.

EBITDA for the Americas Materials division was up 8pc on 2020, with Europe Materials delivering total EBITDA of 34pc up on 2020. Building Products saw total EBITDA increase 16pc on 2020.

"Our 2021 performance reflects the outstanding commitment and resilience of our people as well as the benefits of our integrated, customer-focused business strategy,” said CRH chief executive Albert Manifold.

“Despite an inflationary input cost environment, we expanded our margins and delivered good growth in profits, returns and cash generation.

“This further underpins our strong and flexible balance sheet, providing us with significant opportunities for future growth and value creation.

“While the demand backdrop remains favourable across our markets, there are a number of challenges and uncertainties which we must continue to manage carefully as we look to deliver further value for our shareholders in the year ahead.”

CRH expects demand and pricing to remain favourable in 2022 despite inflation and supply chain challenges, with favourable economic conditions in North America thanks partly to federal funding for infrastructure from President Joe Biden’s $1.2tn infrastructure package, and continued growth in eastern and western Europe.