CRH sees further growth opportunity from Bidenomics

The head of construction materials giant CRH says conditions are ripe for a period of sustained growth on both sides of the Atlantic boosted by major public spending programmes.

Chief executive Albert Manifold compared the outlook to the recovery in 2013 and 2014 following the global financial crisis, after the business reported sales of $16.1bn (€14.85bn) in the first half of this year, up 8pc on the same period last year with US growth the major driver. Earnings (Ebitda) were up 14pc to $2.5bn.

The company expects to benefit from US President Joe Biden’s massive government spending programmes – dubbed Bidenomics – which is driving what CRH said is “robust infrastructure demand, underpinned by significant increases in US federal and state funding, as well as good activity in key non-residential segments, supported by government funding initiatives in clean energy and onshoring of critical manufacturing”.

Residential construction is the big underperformer, hit by mortgage interest rates that in the US are now in the order of 7pc to 8pc.

In Europe growth is slower and public infrastructure schemes have “nothing of the size and scale” happening in the US, but CRH said it expects to benefit from solid infrastructure demand and positive pricing momentum – needed to recoup massive cost rises last year – while the residential market is again expected to remain challenging.

Despite Europe’s lower growth potential, Mr Manifold said it remains an important market for the group.

"There is good stable growth in Western Europe, higher growth in Eastern Europe, but Europe is also the innovation hub for construction products,” he said.

CRH benefits from being on the ground for products developed in Europe’s highly regulated product market and taking those innovation to the US at scale, he said.

First-half figures show sales at CRH’s Americas Materials Solutions arm 9pc above 2022 levels. Americas Building Solutions unit sales were up 21pc.

Europe Materials Solutions sales were in line with 2022, and Europe Building Solutions sales fell.

The group’s first-half profit after tax of $1.2bn was 26pc up on the same period in 2022.

Mr Manifold said it was a “strong first-half performance” reflecting delivery of the group’s strategy, further commercial progress and good contributions from acquisitions.

“The strength of our balance sheet together with our relentless focus on disciplined capital allocation will enable us to invest in future growth and value creation opportunities for our business.”​​​​​​​