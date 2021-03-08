CRH restarts share buyback programme

Building materials giant CRH has recommenced its share buyback programme.

The company – the world’s second-largest building materials group – will buy a further tranche of up to $300m (€252m) worth of shares.

Societe Generale has been hired to repurchase ordinary shares on CRH's behalf.

The buyback will start today and will end no later than June 24, according to a statement from the group.

The maximum number of ordinary shares that may be repurchased under the buyback is 50,000,000.

In its annual results for 2020, released last week, CRH said its revenue last year dipped 2pc to $27.6bn (€22.9bn), while its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was 5pc higher at $4.6bn.

The company will also continue with its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy, Mr Manifold said last week.

The CEO said deals worth as much as $1bn could now be considered bolt-ons for CRH.

