CRH reports profit and sales growth in ‘challenging and volatile cost environment’

CRH has reported an increase in both sales and profits as the building materials firm recorded strong momentum across the group’s businesses despite rising costs.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $4.2bn (€4.1bn) in the first nine months of the year.

This marked a 14pc increase from the same period last year following “disciplined cost control”, according to CRH.

Margin for the nine months to September was also ahead of 2021 at 17.1pc, up 10bps.

The group now expects full-year EBITDA to be around $5.5bn (€5.37bn), a rise from the $5bn (€4.9bn) recorded in 2021.

Sales for the nine-month period grew to $24.4bn (€23.8bn), up 13pc from 2021. The group attributed this growth to resilient demand despite the challenging environment, as well as strong pricing.

According to CRH, Q3 sales in Americas Materials were strong, with the materials division in Europe reporting “softer” activity levels in the same period as a result of soaring energy costs.

However, like-for-like sales in the region remained higher than 2021 levels.

In Ireland, sales and EBITDA were also on the rise in the first nine months of 2022 due to strong pricing and an improvement in activity levels.

Building Products also saw an uptick in demand in Q3, particularly in the areas of utility infrastructure and outdoor living solutions.

CRH now anticipates growth to continue into next year, particularly in the core North American and European markets, despite the “uncertain economic environment.”

Chief executive Albert Manifold described 2022 as “another year of progress for the group”.

‘‘Notwithstanding a challenging and volatile cost environment, I am pleased to report further growth in sales, EBITDA and margin during the first nine months of the year,” he said.

“This performance reflects the resilience of our business and the benefits of our integrated and sustainable solutions strategy.”