CRH records strong growth as it plans US stock market listing

Irish building materials group CRH recorded another year of growth despite “significant” cost inflation throughout 2022.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were $5.6bn (€5.3bn), up 13pc from 2021.

Group sales rose 12pc across the year to $32.7bn (€30.7bn).

Profit after tax also increased in 2022, rising 10pc to $2.7bn (€2.5bn) as a result of the strong trading performance across the year, according to CRH.

CRH will now pay a full year dividend of $1.27 (€1.20), up 5pc from 2021.

The group’s Americas division recorded a 15pc increase in sales in 2021 driven mainly by price increases across the business. EBITDA rose by 6pc.

CRH said North America now represents approximately 75pc of the group’s EBITDA, with the business now considering a US primary listing.

The group said such a listing would offer “increased commercial, operational and acquisition opportunities.”

It added that any change in listing structure would have no impact on CRH plc, which will remain headquartered, incorporated and tax-resident here.

Sales from the Europe Materials unit also jumped by 11pc , with price increases offsetting the impact of lower activity levels here. EBITDA for the European division was down 4pc from 2021, a slowdown attributed to adverse currency translation.

CRH also pointed to the impact of the war in Ukraine, as well as energy costs and inflation, in the region.

Overall, the group’s building materials unit maintained “good” activity levels due to ongoing demand for critical utility infrastructure and outdoor living solutions, with sales up 26pc from 2021.

“Despite significant cost pressures throughout the year, we delivered further improvements in profits, margins and return,” chief executive Albert Manifold said.

“Our strong cash generation together with our relentless focus on disciplined capital allocation has also delivered the strongest balance sheet in our history, providing us with significant opportunities for further growth and value creation going forward.”

The group now anticipates “resilient” demand in 2023, with further price increases expected due to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and lingering inflation.

The building materials supplier added that rising prices in Europe are expected to offset lower volumes.