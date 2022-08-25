CRH records growth in sales and profits despite ‘volatile cost environment’

Irish building materials group CRH recorded growth in the first half of the year despite rising costs.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $2.2bn (€2.2bn), up 21pc on the same period last year.

Group sales were 14pc ahead of the first half of 2021 at $15bn (€14.97bn).

Demand was also recorded in North America, with Americas materials sales 12pc ahead of 2021 on a like-for-like basis.

This was despite unfavourable weather conditions which impacted activity in certain regions, according to the building materials giant.

Europe materials sales were 14pc ahead of last year, with the group attributing the rise to “strong pricing momentum across all products” to address the inflationary cost environment.

Building products benefitted from demand for repair, maintenance and improvement works and utility infrastructure work in both North America and Europe, with sales now 11pc ahead of 2021.

CRH also added that its Irish businesses had a strong start to the year due to the easing of Covid restrictions which impacted activity in the same period last year.

The company anticipates full year EBITDA to reach $5.5bn in a “challenging cost environmnent”, an increase from $5bn recorded in 2021.

CRH also expects the Americas Materials division to be supported by strong demand but believes the trading environment in Europe will be challenged by a number of factors, including inflation, macroeconomic uncertainty and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

"CRH has delivered another strong performance with further growth in sales, EBITDA and margin despite a challenging and volatile cost environment,” said chief executive Albert Manifold.

“This performance reflects the continued execution of our integrated and sustainable solutions strategy. Looking ahead, despite some continued cost headwinds, the strength of our balance sheet and resilience of our business leaves us well positioned to deliver superior value for all our stakeholders."