CRH has ‘strong pipeline’ of acquisition opportunities as sales increase

Building materials giant CRH says it has a “strong pipeline of opportunities” with regards M&A activity.

So far this year CRH has spent $200m on acquisitions, according to a trading update from the group.

Ireland’s largest company has experienced a “positive” start to the year, with like-for-like sales increasing by 3pc in the first three months of 2021.

CRH said a particularly strong performance in its Building Products division was partly offset by weather disruption in its Materials businesses in North America and Europe.

The company said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (ebidta) for the first half of 2021 are “expected to be well ahead of prior year.”

In the first six months of 2020 CRH reported ebidta of $1.6bn.

Albert Manifold, chief executive of CRH, said: "We had a positive start to the year in a seasonally quiet period for our business with good underlying demand and pricing progress across our key markets.”

“While near-term uncertainties remain, we expect first-half profitability to be well ahead of the prior year period which experienced a heavily disrupted second quarter due to Covid-19.”

Like-for-like sales for the company’s Americas Materials operations were 1pc behind 2020, as the impact of bad winter weather on volumes during February was partly offset by strong commercial management.

There is currently “positive momentum on infrastructure stimulus efforts” in this market.

In its European Materials division like-for-like sales were 1pc ahead of 2020, as challenging weather at the start of the year was offset with improved trading in March. The pricing environment remained favourable, CRH said.

The group’s Building Products arm experienced a 12pc increase in sales in the first quarter of this year, which it said reflected “strong” demand for residential construction, particularly in North America, partly offset by lower activity levels in the non-residential sector.

Looking to the rest of this year, the group expects further normalisation in its markets in the second half of 2021.

“Given the resilience of our business model and strength of our balance sheet we remain well positioned to benefit from the growth opportunities that lie ahead,” it said.