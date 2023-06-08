CRH gets shareholder approval to move stock listing to New York

CRH shareholders have approved the company’s plan to move its primary share listing to New York and abandon its place on the Irish Stock Exchange.

Investors overwhelmingly endorsed the board’s proposal, which will see CRH become a “de facto” American firm, at an extraordinary general meeting in Dun Laoghaire on Thursday.

The main listing of the building materials giant will now transfer to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in September. CRH will retain a secondary listing in London and its global headquarters will remain in Dublin.

The move puts CRH in a better position to win government-funded infrastructure contracts in the US and will make American acquisitions easier, chief executive Albert Manifold said.

“This allows us to position ourselves where we wanted to be with the extraordinary support coming through from the American government,” he said, adding that a primary listing on the NYSE would help CRH’s mergers and acquisitions strategy, too.

CRH already earns 75pc of its profits in the American market and spent $3bn on acquisitions, much of it in the US.

Mr Manifold said the company would now be on a level playing field with its American competitors in terms of getting access to American tax dollars. He also said the New York primary listing would allow CRH to make stock-for-stock deals – which are more tax efficient – to acquire smaller firms.

“We have a good, strong pipeline of deals that are ahead of us,” he said. “It gives us basically more arrows in quiver as we look to buy businesses.”

The departure of CRH will be a significant blow to Euronext, the pan-European exchange company that owns the Irish Stock Exchange.

CRH is one of the largest and most heavily traded companies on Euronext Dublin and its absence will mean both a loss of trading income for local stockbrokers and a tax hit to the Exchequer.

Flutter, the owner of Paddy Power and another heavyweight on the Irish Stock Exchange, is also moving its main listing to New York in a similar move to support its burgeoning business in the US.

Euronext Dublin has struggled to attract new listings and initial public offerings in recent years, even as many UK listed firms sought alternative listings in the European Union after Brexit.