CRH completes phase one of share buyback programme

CRH, Ireland’s biggest company, has completed phase one of its share buyback programme returning €350m in cash to shareholders.

Between 2 May and 31 July 2018, 11.4 million ordinary shares were repurchased by the buildings materials group on the London Stock Exchange at an average discount of 0.5pc to the volume weighted average price over the period.

The company will release details concerning subsequent phases of the share buyback programme in due course.

CRH is planning to buy back up to €1bn of its own shares over the next 12 months, having announced the proposed buyback in April.

Earlier this year CRH, which last year recorded earnings of €3.3bn, a 3pc increase on the same period in 2016 on a like-for-like basis, announced the appointment of former Bank of Ireland CEO Richie Boucher to its board of directors.

Online Editors