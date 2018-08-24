CRH builds €7bn fund to show it's not a 'one-trick pony'

Irish cement giant CRH plans to build up a €7bn cash pile over the next three years, for deployment on anything from acquisitions to share buybacks.

Finance director Senan Murphy said the company was showing the market that it is "not just a one-trick pony that just does acquisitions".

The money will be the cash left over after spending on capital expenditure, interest, tax and other payments. "There are a number of options where that money can be deployed, and we will deploy it wherever creates the most value for shareholders," Mr Murphy said.

"We can reinvest it in our business, we can invest it in acquisitions, we can continue on with buybacks... or we can increase the level of dividends," he added.

The company posted 1pc rises in revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) year-on-year in the first half. It has faced challenges ranging from currency headwinds to extreme weather conditions, but said it expects EBITDA in the second half to be ahead of last year. Strong economic performance in the US is a factor in that.

Chief executive Albert Manifold told analysts yesterday that he doesn't expect "very significant" M&A activity from the company over the remainder of 2018.

That comes as the company looks to reduce its debt after the acquisition of sizeable US peer Ash Grove, as well as integrating recent purchases.

One area of the business that has underperformed is its investment in the Philippines - Mr Manifold said yesterday that he believes "there is light at the end of the tunnel" as demand increases.

Mr Manifold said that the company was seeing a rise in input costs across multiple markets - with a recent rise in the oil price among the factors behind that.

That then presents a challenge in terms of passing that increase on to customers.

"In some markets it's been slow in getting that recovery back... this year in the second half of the year we will recover better pricing, there's no question about that.

"Whether we get it all back by the year end, it's hard to say," Mr Manifold told reporters.

