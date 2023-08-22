CRH boss Albert Manifold revealed as third highest paid chief executive on FTSE 100

Irish businessman Bernard Looney, who leads oil company BP, was fourth in the ranking, receiving a £5.57m pay rise last year

Irish building materials giant CRH has ranked third in a list of the top FTSE 100 companies with the highest CEO pay, according to a new report from the High Pay Centre.

Albert Manifold, who has led the group since 2014, received £10.38m (€12.16m) last year as chief executive pay soared.

Irish businessman Bernard Looney, who leads oil company BP, placed fourth in the list last year, receiving a salary of £10.03m (€11.75m).

He received the highest absolute increase in CEO pay last year, according to the report. His salary rose by £5.57m in 2022.

AstraZeneca boss Pascal Soriot was the highest paid chief executive among FTSE 100 leaders, receiving £15.32m in 2022.

He was followed by BAE Systems boss Charles Woodburn, whose salary was £10.69m last year.

The annual report from the High Pay Centre revealed that the median FTSE 100 chief executive pay rose from £3.38m in 2021 to £3.91m last year.

This is the highest level of median pay since 2017.

It is also 118 times the median earnings of a full-time worker in the UK last year, compared with 108 times in 2021.

Around 96pc of the companies that featured in the report also paid their leader a bonus, up from 87pc the year prior. The average bonus was down slightly from £1.43m to £1.41m.

BP chief executive Bernard Looney

This occurred despite the cost-of-living crisis which saw consumers struggle with surging prices.

“At a time when so many households are struggling with living costs, it is surely not desirable or sensible for companies including some of Britain’s biggest employers to prioritise a half a million pound pay rise for executives who are already multi-millionaires,” the High Pay Centre wrote.

The results of the pay review were also slammed by British union GMB.

“Throughout 2022, working people across the UK were desperately struggling with the cost-of-living crisis,” general secretary Gary Smith said.

“Meanwhile, fat cat CEO pay skyrocketed to an average of almost £4m – more than 100 times that of the average worker,” he added.

Mr Smith called on the UK government to take action to tackle soaring pay packages.

“If ministers genuinely think high wages are going to cause spiralling inflation, they probably need to think about curbing pay at the top of the tree, rather than everyone else,” he said.