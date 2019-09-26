CRH appoint Boucher as chairman

Mr Boucher (61), the former chief executive of Bank of Ireland, joined the CRH board last year.

He succeeds Nicky Hartery who has been chairman since May 2012 and a board member since 2004.

Mr Hartery will retire as chairman and from the board on 31 December.

CRH has also appointed Mr Johan Karlström as a non-executive director, with effect from 25 September 2019.

Mr Hartery, CRH chairman, said: "The appointments announced today are important steps in the ongoing process of board renewal.

Richie's appointment as chairman designate follows a robust and thorough selection process led by CRH's senior independent director, Gillian Platt. With a track record of creating value for shareholders, he is ideally equipped to lead the board through the next phase of the group's development."

He added that the company was "delighted" Mr Karlström has joined the board.

Online Editors