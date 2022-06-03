CRH acquires Canadian company Barrette Outdoor Living for $1.9bn

Building materials giant CRH will acquire Barrette Outdoor Living, which provides residential fencing and railing solutions in North America.

CRH, Ireland’s most valuable company, reached an agreement with Canadian private equity firm TorQuest Partners and investment group Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) to acquire Barrette for $1.9bn (€1.8bn).

The deal follows the recent divestment of CRH’s Building Envelope business in February. CRH sold the business for an enterprise value of $3.8bn (€3.5bn) to KPS Capital Partners.

For the year ended 1 January 2022, Barrette reported profit before tax of $79m. It also holds gross assets of $1.2bn.

In 2021, CRH’s profit before tax stood at $2.6bn (€2.4bn) , while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $5.35bn (€4.82bn) in the same period. Group sales rose 12pc from 2020 to $31bn (€28bn), an 8pc increase on a like-for-like basis.

The acquisition of Barrette Outdoor Living is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

“Barrette is an excellent addition to CRH. Our Architectural Products business has been one of our fastest growing businesses in recent years and the acquisition of Barrette complements and enhances our existing offering of sustainable outdoor living solutions in North America,” said Albert Manifold, chief executive of CRH.