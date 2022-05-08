Creditors of collapsed Roadbridge query ranking of BoI debt ahead of them in wind-up process

Creditors of collapsed Roadbridge have raised concerns about the manner in which one of the country’s biggest building firms is being wound up.

A number of creditors are understood to have written to the joint receivers of the company to demand documents relating to the security of more than €30m in Bank of Ireland loans. Trade creditors are owed €50m by the firm but their debts rank behind the loans owed to the bank.

Creditors have now written to the joint receivers appointed to the firm by Bank of Ireland (BoI), Stephen Tennant and Nicholas O’Dwyer of Grant Thornton, demanding to see documents relating to the security that BoI holds.

They raised specific queries they believe have implications for whether BoI should be ranked as a preferential creditor, as it currently is, ahead of building firms and other suppliers that are owed large sums, according to a number of well-informed sources.

In March, Roadbridge announced it was going into receivership, leaving the future of its 630 workforce and 1,000 indirect workers in jeopardy.

Some creditors still contend that an examinership process was a more appropriate course of action than a receivership in this case, according to sources.

“Why was an independent expert’s report not prepared to determine the viability of the company in an examinership?” asked one insolvency expert.

Sources close to the company believed at the time that, with a secured order book of €750m, as well as projected turnover of €350m and projected ebitda of €22m for the current year, it would have been possible for the firm to trade its way through its difficulties if it had availed of a 100-day protective period of examinership.

Trade creditors were owed approximately €50m and bondholders approximately €80m, with BoI holding preferential debt of €33.6m. A number of the company’s creditors are now questioning the security of the BoI debt and argue that it may not rank higher than other creditors.

In an email to the receivers, seen by the Sunday Independent, creditors claimed two deed of confirmation files related to the security of the BoI loans, “do not appear to have been registered with the CRO [Companies Registration Office]”.

“Please confirm if any security was provided to the bank by the company under these documents,” said the email.

The creditors noted that the original deed of confirmation was not referenced in documents filed as part of the receivership: “We would welcome your explanation for this,” it said, noting that three other mortgage and charge documents had been created within the last 12 months.

“Please confirm if the company was solvent and/or whether additional funds were advanced to the company at the time of the creation of these charges,” said the email.

A BoI spokesman said: “In March, Roadbridge Holdings Ltd requested that receivers be appointed to the company.

“At the time, the board of Roadbridge said it was the only possible option and they also recognised the support of stakeholders, including BoI, as they explored every opportunity to save the company.

“BoI is a substantial creditor of Roadbridge, having partnered with [it] for many years, and as a creditor we continue to engage in the receivership process. As this is now a receivership matter, any queries in relation to the process should be directed to the receiver."

Grant Thornton did not respond to requests for comment.

Brian Coogan, CEO of the Irish Plant Contractors Association (IPCA), which counts Roadbridge and others impacted among its membership, said: “It was with great disappointment that we saw the company go into receivership.

“In our own view we felt the examinership process would have been the correct course of action rather than a receivership process which ensures many sub-contractors will be paid very little if anything at all.”