Creditors of collapsed Roadbridge query ranking of BoI debt ahead of them in wind-up process

Creditors have written to joint receivers to demand documents relating to the security of more than €30m in BoI loans

Roadbridge worked on projects including the construction of the North Runway at Dublin Airport Expand

Fearghal O'Connor Deputy Business Editor

Creditors of collapsed Roadbridge have raised concerns about the manner in which one of the country’s biggest building firms is being wound up.

A number of creditors are understood to have written to the joint receivers of the company to demand documents relating to the security of more than €30m in Bank of Ireland loans. Trade creditors are owed €50m by the firm but their debts rank behind the loans owed to the bank.

