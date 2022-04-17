Craft beer connoisseur Cronin brews up growth at Rye River

Sitting on a step inside his busy brewery in Co Kildare, Rye River Brewing Company boss Tom Cronin looks over to a colleague carefully preparing to remove the spent grains from a mash tun manually with a shovel.

As the door of the mash tun opens, a flood of steaming grains pours out and fills the air with the unmistakable smell of brewing beer.

Forty-two-year-old Corkman Cronin, who in 2013 co-founded Rye River, one of Ireland’s largest craft beer brands and breweries, stops to watch his colleagues as they work away. Beer is a labour of love – and Rye River benefits from a brewing style that is more manual than the method used by the multinationals.

“This is our craft,” he says, pointing to colleagues working away around the brewery completing various tasks, including bottling, packaging and storing beer. “I’m passionate about beer. I love it.

“And as you’ve seen, we’re a busy brewery. It’s labour intensive, but it brings a huge amount of control to our process, and we’ve built our success on that. It’s all about quality and consistency.”

Cronin’s Rye River – the 65-person strong craft brewery behind brands including McGargles, Solas, Grafters and Lidl’s exclusive The Crafty Brewing Co – is at a pivotal moment on its journey.

The brewery is looking to raise €3.5m to drive its capacity, including developing a new brewhouse, packaging line and storage space. Rye River has applied to Kildare Co Council for planning permission to expand on its five-acre site in Celbridge.

Cronin has appointed Deloitte to help raise the growth capital. The funding round and ambition for expansion in Co Kildare are all part of the firm’s five-year growth strategy.

“This is the second phase of growth,” says Cronin. “Investment is required to deliver our next growth ambition. We set out in 2017 to double volume within five years – we had it done in three. Now, it is a case of the next goal. Again, it’s the team here, the culture we built, that has allowed us to deliver.”

The McGargles brand will completely transition to Rye River in Europe and Ireland

Cronin says Rye River wants to be brewing 50,000 hectolitres (hl) of beer. The figure is essential, as brewers must satisfy several criteria to avail of a 50pc reduction on duty, including producing less than 50,000 hl. It is targetting 36,000 hl this year, having done 32,500 hl last year.

“Without the duty rebate, businesses like Rye River would really struggle to exist,” he says. “There is a reason it is there – it allows us to compete with mainstream beers in a world where our processes are so far apart.

“As you’ve seen today, we have 14 brewers and they’re brewing 24/7. I can’t compete with the cost base that macro-brewers have.”

Cronin says that part of the five-year strategy will be to transition its McGargles brand completely to Rye River across Europe and Ireland. He believes in the brand.

“I honestly believe Rye River can be a global player,” he says.

Cronin grew up in Charleville, Co Cork. His first exposure to beer and hospitality came young when he landed a job serving pints aged 16 at the since-closed Deerpark Hotel.

In 1994, Cronin went off to Maynooth University to study English and geography. He got involved in various sports societies, before landing what some would consider the dream job for a student – promoting beer behemoth Heineken on campus.

“That was my introduction to the world of sales, and I never looked back,” says Cronin.

After college, Cronin landed a permanent job with Heineken, becoming one of its youngest sales representatives. His time there was “incredibly valuable”.

“I got immersed in how brands are built, how sponsorships are done and how key accounts are managed.

“I had a baptism of fire,” he adds. “It was a really good learning environment with an iconic brand – it has stayed with me to this day.”

After Heineken, Cronin set up pub company North West Bars in 2005 alongside his brother-in-law. The company owned five bars while he was there, including the famous Dunnes Bar in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. The group even had a bar in the US city of Denver called Katie Mullen’s.

After five years in the pub trade, Cronin still had a taste for the beer trade and decided to go back to work in sales. He joined Molson Coors in 2011 as national wholesale manager.

During his time at Molson Coors, Cronin, alongside his colleagues Alan Wolfe and Niall Phelan, spotted the emerging craft beer trend in the Irish market. In 2013, Molson Coors acquired Cork-based craft beer brand Franciscan Well.

Niall and Alan approached Tom to ask him for his views on setting up their own beer business. Cronin took the opportunity, helping co-found Rye River initially as its sales and export director.

The company launched its first beer, McGargles, which it had contract brewed. In 2014 Rye River soon set up its first premises in Kilcock, Co Kildare, moving to its current home in Celbridge not long after.

The business initially flourished, with the three founders pursuing a strategy where they brewed their brands and exported them globally. At the same time, they also contract brewed agency beers for some of the bigger brands.

Rye River is behind many brands including Lidl's exclusive Crafty Brewing Company

But sobering times were around the corner. Rye River’s parent company reported a loss of €3.5m in 2016, pushing its accumulated losses to over €7m. It had plunged €4.3m into the red the previous year.

With debts mounting, Rye River was forced to pour some of its ambitious growth plans down the drain – which included an announcement in 2015 that it would one day hire 150 people at the brewery.

A restructuring followed in 2017, with Cronin taking the top job after his two fellow Rye River co-founders left. The very future of the business was in jeopardy, and Cronin had to steady the ship.

“It was extremely stressful,” he shares. “There’s a lot of people employed here, and we just made some bad decisions.

“It was a case of reversing out of those and setting new goals, delivering on them – and keeping the lights on as you’re doing it.”

Rye River reversed out of its agency beer business, focusing on its own brands and its domestic retail presence. It also decided to get out of some expensive markets, including Asia and the US. From now on, it was all about “profitable growth”.

“Turnover is for vanity,” adds Cronin. He believes the reason the business survived was not down to him but the faith shown by the whole Rye River team.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be surrounded by the people here – I stood up and said we can turn this around. I love people, I love beer, and I have absolute belief in what we are doing.

“We couldn’t do this without the management team and the people who continue to come in here and show faith – because there were dark days,” he says. “It is the people, and I can’t overemphasise that enough.”

The tide turned at Rye River. It returned to profitability within 12 months, an achievement not lost on Cronin.

“We take great pride in how we did it, but it was a collective unity.”

Since the restructuring, Rye River went from strength to strength.

But then came a bolt from the blue. Covid hit Irish shores in early 2020, dealing several well-documented hammer blows to the hospitality and alcohol industries since.

Like most breweries, watching critical customers in the pub trade remain closed for so long was sore. Cronin and his team were quick on their feet, though and moved to shore up and grow Rye River’s presence in retail. The move worked – sales of its products in shops and off-licences increased 65pc last year.

Rye River reported revenue had grown to €7.1m for 2020, up 12pc from the previous year. Operating profit increased 80pc to nearly €280,000. Cronin is targeting an €8m turnover for this year.

Cronin believes the craft beer sector – which has soared in popularity over the past 10 years, resulting in an explosion of breweries popping up across the country – can continue to capitalise on changing consumer habits. Minimum unit pricing could also help, as mainstream beers had to up their prices.

“People are drinking less but drinking better,” he says. “The consumer is savouring the experience. They are happy to pick up one or two bottles as opposed to 10 cans of something else.”

The craft-beer sector is not without challenges, though. Bigger alcohol groups with deeper pockets are muscling in on the industry, developing craft-style beer brands. Big craft-beer players, such as Brewdog, are also popular here.

Irish people are also drinking less than they historically did. It has led to some concerns the industry, which has fizzed in popularity, could go flat.

Cronin acknowledges there have been yearly predictions of a shakeout in the craft-beer industry.

However, he believes challenges in the immediate future will come from the growing supply chain and manufacturing costs. Issues range from the price of glass bottles to C02 and energy bills. Cronin is concerned that not all Irish craft and micro-breweries will have the resources to survive the “curveballs coming for the industry”.

Despite concerns for the wider industry, Cronin is confident about the firm’s five-year vision.

As the company continues its journey and targets investment, Cronin is excited about playing his part in bringing Rye River forward to the next level globally.

“This is a really good business that has unbelievable brands that have proved they can compete against international beers with bigger pockets,” he said. “We are winning consumers, market share and loyalty.

“I absolutely believe in what we are doing,” he adds. “We just need to keep at it for another five years.”

Rye River seasonal releases

Curriculum vitae

Name: Tom Cronin

Age: 46

Position: Co-founder and chief executive officer of Rye River Brewing Company

Born: Limerick

Lives: Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Family: Tom and his wife Caroline have four children – Keelin (15), Zara (13), Ben (11) and Elsa (7)

Favourite pastime: “I love sport, especially hurling, and I coach female football.” The avid cyclist also plays guitar.

Favourite movie: Dead Poets Society

Favourite book: Tuesdays with Morrie

Favourite Rye River beer: “We do a seasonal release once a year – the Miami J IPA. I look forward to that every year.”

Business advice

What advice would you give other craft breweries in Ireland?

“Quality, quality, quality. It has got to be consistent quality. If you don’t have a quality beer, you’ll lose. Consumers will come in and trial anything. The brand will bring them in – but it’s the quality that brings them back.”

What is the best business lesson you have gained from your time?

“Get things moving and then fix them.”