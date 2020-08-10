Cows save 35m pints from going down drain

Brewers expect to collect excise refunds topping €20m for the more than 35 million pints of spoiled beer being destroyed or recycled for other uses.

Revenue, which oversees the brewers' ongoing disposal of vast quantities of out-of-date lager, ale and stout, says most of the reclaimed excise will become an offset against the brewers' future liabilities.

This sets the scene for a two-step loss of excise revenue to the State. Duties which have already been collected on beer are down at least 15pc this year, and much of what has been collected will become deductions against 2021 production. The two biggest brewers in Ireland, Diageo and Heineken, have been collecting unused or unfinished kegs from their more than 10,000 pub, restaurant and hotel clients nationwide since April.

Heineken says it has already disposed of the contents of more than 100,000 kegs, Guinness more than 200,000, and dozens of smaller brewers and beer distributors tens of thousands more.

The process imposes extra costs on brewers already smarting from significant lost trade. Diageo last week said Guinness sales in Ireland were down more than 22pc this year - and cited pub closures and the mass recall of kegs as the key reasons why.

To reclaim excise, the brewers must keep written and photographic records and host excise officer inspections.

"A brewer that proposes to destroy spoilt beer will be required to put in place a means of destruction acceptable to Revenue which ensures that the beer cannot be made available for consumption," Revenue said. An excise-­control officer usually must "oversee the destruction of the product which is the subject of the repayment claim".

Both Diageo and Heineken say they have found useful ways to convert, rather than dump, most of that beer.

Much is being used to generate biogas or to produce animal feed and fertiliser, including for Christmas trees.

"The returned kegs were decanted into the company's returned beer vat and photos taken of the process. The beer was pumped into tankers and transported to the site of a company that repurposes it for use as fertiliser," Revenue said when describing one typical industry scenario.

"The Revenue excise-control officer witnessed the decanting and the product being removed from the tankers to the site's reservoir. The tankers are weighed in and out, and copies of weighbridge dockets forwarded to the Revenue excise-control officer, to enable reconciliation and verification of the weights as the tanker enters and leaves."

Revenue collected more than €421m last year in excise from domestic brewers and beer importers. A keg holds around 90 pints, and excise typically adds 60 cents to each pint.

The estimated 400,000 kegs returned from hospitality firms equates to more than 35 million pints and €21m in excise due to be refunded or offset against future liabilities.

The Covid-19 lockdown in mid-March caught Ireland's more than 7,000 pubs heavily stocked in preparation for a long St Patrick's Day weekend, key sports events and Easter. Brewers have since visited most pubs to reclaim stocks. Beer in untapped kegs has roughly a four-month lifespan, while 'active' kegs need to be finished within two weeks.

Irish Independent