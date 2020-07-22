Covid to cost bailed out banks €1bn in six months

Bank of Ireland is expected to see the biggest hit, with losses set for €290m for the six months

Losses across the three remaining banks bailed out by taxpayers a decade ago are expected to hit €586m in the first half of this year, according to analysts at Davy.

Bank of Ireland is expected to see the biggest hit, with losses set for €290m for the six months, followed by AIB (-€170m) and Permanent TSB (-€29m).

The losses will be driven largely by more than €1bn of impairment charges – accounting write downs of the value of the banks’ loans in anticipation customers will not be able to fully honour them.

The scale of losses, which Davy expects to continue into the second half of the year, is the worst hit to the financial sector since the global financial crisis, however, none of the banks is expected to require outside or taxpayer aid to ride out the impact of the pandemic, according to Davy.

Read More

Online Editors