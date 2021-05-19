Covid supports helped close gender pay gap amid rising incomes

The gender pay gap in Ireland as of 2017 (the most recent year for which statistics are available) was 14.4pc, meaning women earned 85.6c for every euro earned by men

State Covid wage and unemployment supports narrowed the gender pay gap last year as median incomes rose, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Female recipients of wage subsidies or pandemic unemployment payments (PUP) had 0.2pc higher median earnings in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019.

However, the incomes of male support recipients were negatively impacted by the pandemic, despite help from the Government.

Their median income dropped 7.9pc. Men who lost their jobs and went onto the PUP were the worst off, suffering a fall of 18.6pc in median earnings. Meanwhile, women on PUP saw their pay grow by 11.1pc.

The relative improvement in women’s earnings came against the backdrop of further general economic dislocation for Irish workers, as the proportion of employees reliant on State support reached as high as 40pc in in the second quarter.

While incomes overall rose by 4.6pc across all groups, those on wage subsidies or PUP lost 4.8pc overall. Those who kept their jobs throughout and didn’t need State support earned 7.1pc more in the last quarter of 2020.

Women were not the only group to enjoy a relative benefit from State Covid support measures. The lowest-earning employees on State support – those in the bottom 20pc of incomes before the pandemic – experienced greater income growth in 2020 than any other group. Incomes for this cohort grew twice as fast as workers who did not receive supports.

Those in the bottom quintile who received both the PUP and a wage subsidy saw incomes rise by a massive 54.8pc year-on-year. Those on PUP only got 27pc more, while those only benefiting from wage subsidies received 19.9pc more.

Young workers, who were more likely to have part-time jobs, also saw quarterly increases in earnings, as PUP and wage subsidy earnings offered a premium above their normal wages.

The impact on support recipients in all other income groups was invariably worse, with larger relative declines in income among the higher quintiles.

State supports not only lifted the incomes of women and the lowest-paid, but also mitigated regional differences in pay, with employees in Border regions experiencing the highest growth in income versus the lowest growth for support recipients.