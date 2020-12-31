Covid-19 offers opportunity to move beyond empty talk on gender equality in workplace

2020 will always be remembered as the year of Covid-19, the impact of which will be felt on our lives and work for many more years to come.

Like many social ills, Covid has a gender dimension. Women are bearing the lion’s share of additional domestic duties during the pandemic, across childcare, homeschooling, household tasks and caring for sick or elderly relatives.

Women have also been disproportionately affected by job losses, temporary layoffs and furloughs given their disproportionate representation in the sectors worst hit by the shutdown, such as retail, hospitality and tourism.

Improving gender diversity has been high on many employers’ agendas in recent years but it’s clear not enough has been achieved.

Mercer’s 2020 ‘When Women Thrive’ report surveyed 24 Irish organisations, including 13 multinationals, representing around 20,000 employees. It found these organisations were making conscious efforts to address gender imbalance within their workforces at senior levels by promoting slightly more women than men, and hiring more women.

About 40pc of roles classified as professional level or higher are occupied by women, and the proportion of women at executive level has increased by 3pc since 2016 – albeit still bringing us to only 27pc female representation at the executive level.

But there is still work to be done to bridge the gap between good intentions and what companies actually do. For example, although 86pc of Irish organisations are looking at pay equity as part of their overall compensation strategy, only 21pc perform statistical analysis to thoroughly root out any biases, and only 21pc have a remediation process in place. That means nearly half of all participants say pay equity is important without doing anything about it.

Moreover, 93pc of organisations say women have ample opportunity for advancement, but there is little evidence to support this. For example, only 57pc say women are equally represented in people manager roles, and only 36pc report the same for profit and loss or business leader roles – both significant indicators of future success and promotions.

We also need to remember that the participants in the Mercer research were probably self-selected in terms of being responsible, progressive organisations. We don’t have to look far to see a different picture – less than a quarter of the 33rd Dáil is female, and it was reported to the Citizens' Assembly in October 2020 that we won’t achieve gender parity there until 2063.

Mercer’s research indicates Irish organisations could start to address these issues by looking at four areas.

Firstly, the encouraging trend of over-indexing on the hiring and promotion of women needs to continue. And organisations also need to thoroughly analyse the less palatable decisions sparked by the pandemic, such as furloughs, pay cuts and downsizing, considering them through a diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) lens so they don’t unintentionally undo progress. This will require robust data on workforce dynamics.

Secondly, with the year we’ve had, many organisations are prioritising health and wellness and looking after their people. This presents a nice opportunity to start to consider employees’ varying health and wellness needs through a gender perspective, encompassing such often taboo topics as mental health, fertility and female menopause.

Thirdly, the likely continuation of the flexible working trend in the post-Covid environment will be a huge boost for all, but organisations need to ensure they formalise related processes to fully capture those benefits.

Finally, technology has enormous power to disrupt and expose our unconscious biases. For example, it can uncover flaws in how we describe roles when recruiting, evaluating our people and communicating. Employers can make use of this sort of analysis in a positive way to understand where there may be gender-based gaps in their recruitment and to inform measures to remedy the situation.

Post-pandemic, DEI will be more important than ever before. We will require diversity of thought to navigate our way out of the challenges our country and businesses are facing. We need to stay the course over the next months and years, and to pay very close attention to the obstacles 2020 has presented to our objectives of building diverse, inclusive organisations.

Mairéad O’Mahony is a partner and chief commercial officer at Mercer Ireland

