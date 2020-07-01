NAMA said Covid-19 disruption could shave more than €100m off its previous expected revenues for this year. Stock image

The National Asset Management Agency said in its annual report that Covid-19 disruption could shave more than €100m off its previous expected revenues for this year.

This could include a €32m charge to Nama income if the nearly 200 debtors still on its books delay loan repayments by an average of three months.

A further €72m charge would hit profits, the agency hypothesised, if the underlying value of assets on Nama's books fell by 5pc from previous assumptions. A Nama spokesman stressed this was only "a hypothetical scenario". The report itself said the virus would "have a material impact on Nama's 2020 cash generation and, consequently, profitability". Nama said it also has begun enforcement actions against 74 of its remaining 198 debtors. It confirmed paying its first €2bn to the Exchequer, a development reported earlier this week by the Irish Independent. The Programme for Government allows these funds to be used in an emergency stimulus package due this month. "This repayment will materially reduce the level of borrowing needed to get us through this crisis," said Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, who attended the report launch. "The money has been earmarked for spending and will greatly assist the Government in delivering appropriate supports for individuals and businesses impacted by Covid-19." Nama executives said they remain confident of making a further €2bn in payments to the State in two instalments by 2022. "Notwithstanding our progress, we are alert to the economic risks created by Covid-19 and will be vigilant in the way we seek to mitigate these risks and maximise our lifetime surplus for the Exchequer," said Nama chief executive Brendan McDonagh. He said Nama expects to deliver the full additional €2bn surplus and hoped to exceed this "if things go right". The Covid-19 hit to asset values underpinning loans would have posed a far greater risk in years past, he said, given that Nama's original €32bn exposure has been pared to barely €1.2bn. "Entering the current crisis, Nama is far less vulnerable to any potential fall in asset values than it would have been just a few years ago," he said. Nama booked a net profit of €265m last year, down 67pc from 2018. Its operating costs totalled €82m, down 9pc.