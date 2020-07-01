| 12.3°C Dublin

Covid-19 crisis may deal €100m hit to Nama's 2020 profit

Agency confident it still will pay at least €2bn more to Exchequer by 2022 - but virus will weaken cash flow

NAMA said Covid-19 disruption could shave more than €100m off its previous expected revenues for this year.

NAMA said Covid-19 disruption could shave more than €100m off its previous expected revenues for this year.

Shawn Pogatchnik

The Covid-19 crisis could rock Nama's profits this year and complicate full delivery of a further €2bn payment to the State as pledged.

The National Asset Management Agency said in its annual report that Covid-19 disruption could shave more than €100m off its previous expected revenues for this year.

This could include a €32m charge to Nama income if the nearly 200 debtors still on its books delay loan repayments by an average of three months.