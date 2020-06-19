Court orders rival to pay Denis O’Brien’s Digicel €250m

Denis O’Brien’s Digicel has been awarded nearly €250m by a French court.

Rival telco Orange has been ordered to compensate Digicel for anti-competitive practices in the French Caribbean.

The Paris Appeals court ruled this week that Orange must pay Digicel €181.5m in damages and €68m in interest, Capital magazine reported on Friday.

Orange can still appeal in France’s highest court.

But if the award stands it is the second boost to Digicel’s financial in days.

On Thursday Digicel confirmed that a scheme of arrangement securing agreement from bondholders to slash debt by $1.6bn is now effective.

Digicel’s debt interest costs will be cut by approximately $125m a year.

The legal process will see lenders surrender billions of bonds back to the company and swap them for a smaller amount of new debt.

The company said the scheme of arrangement marks the conclusion of the last significant milestone in its debt reduction process, which is expected to be complete next week.

The Denis O’Brien owned telecoms group secured support from most of its lenders for the process, after arguing that its debt pile of around $7bn was not sustainable.

In exchange for lenders’ support, Denis O'Brien will contribute $50m of assets and retain control of his telecoms empire.

Holders of one class of $925m of bonds due in 2023 did not back the plan, and their bonds are not affected.

Digicel operates in 32 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific.

The legal scheme was sanctioned by the Bermuda Supreme Court on June 8 and recognised in the United States through a court process on June 17.

Digicel chairman Denis O’Brien said the agreement with bondholders will allow the group to further enhance services across its 32 markets, where it has invested $2.2bn over the past five years.

“Our journey and investment encompassed a wide range of emerging markets some of which had little or no telecommunications infrastructure prior to Digicel commencing operations. In other markets we drove competition and services to challenge dominant incumbents, reducing prices and delivering fast-track high speed services. Our next phase will be as a digital lifestyle partner across all our markets,” he said.

