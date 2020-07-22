THE High Court has approved a scheme to ensure the continued operation of a Limerick-city based aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC).

Nordic Aviation Capital DAC sought to enter into a scheme of arrangement with its lenders, which was approved on Tuesday by Mr Justice David Barniville, due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation industry.

The judge approved the scheme, which will allow the group to continue to operate after being told that over 90pc of the different classes of the group's creditors had approved the scheme.

Noting the level of approval and the lack of opposition to the proposal the judge said he was satisfied that he had the jurisdiction to make the order, giving international recognition of the scheme, and that the scheme was "fair and equitable."

The NAC group, whose chief commercial officer is Jim Murphy, is the largest lessor of aircraft to regional airlines and the 5th largest aircraft lessor in the world employing over a 100 people at its Limerick headquarters.

It owns approximately 500 aircraft.

Under the terms of the scheme, millions of euro in principal and interest payments due over the next six to 12 months from NAC to its lenders linked to more than €5bn of debt will be put on hold.

The terms of the agreement also require that NAC's shareholders inject $60m (€53m) into the group and reduce non-essential expenditure, and cut costs.

The group also will also eliminate an uncommitted proposed capital expenditure programme for 2020 to 2025 of $5.7bn.

Payments under a committed capital expenditure programme of $1.5bn will be deferred and the proposed delivery of 21 new aircraft will now be cut down to eight.

Seeing orders under the Companies Act for the scheme's approval, Lyndon MacCann SC, appearing with Kelly Smith Bl for NAC, said that there had been overwhelming creditor support for the scheme.

Counsel said well over 90 percent of secured and non-secured creditors who had attended creditors meetings had voted in favour of the proposals contained in the scheme.

No party had objected to the scheme, he said.

The group sought to enter into an arrangement with its lenders due to the impact of the Covid-19pandemic.

The court heard that unless the scheme got the go ahead it was feared it would run out of cash by the end of July.

The bulk of the group's customers sought various concessions on its aircraft leasing agreements.

The pandemic had also resulted in a substantial decrease on the amount of money paid to the group, the court also heard.

Separately, Nordic Aviation Capital appointed industry veteran Patrick Blaney to its board as a non-executive director and member of the Strategic Advisory Committee. Mr Blaney is currently chairman of the Aircraft Leasing, Finance and Law Programme in UCD Michael Smurfit Business School and was CEO of GPA Group until 2001.

Irish Independent