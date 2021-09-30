Court allows Lloyd’s to sue former Ronan firms over defects

Actor Colin Farrell is among the owners at Spencer Dock

The High Court has granted insurance giant Lloyd’s of London permission to sue two former Treasury Holdings companies that are in liquidation and which are connected to a high-profile apartment scheme in Dublin’s docklands, where owners include actor Colin Farrell.

There are more than 600 units in the luxury Spencer Dock Apartments scheme, where it’s alleged that there are significant design and construction defects.

The original directors of the two companies in liquidation – Spencer Dock Development and Faxgore – include developers Johnny Ronan and Richard Barrett, originally of Treasury Holdings, and businessman Harry Crosbie.