Counting the cost of going greener

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (left) and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Patricia Espinosa welcome Taoiseach Micheál Martin to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow last week. Picture by Christopher Furlong/Reuters

Last Thursday morning, Cillian Murphy, a tourism consultant and Fianna Fáil councillor from the Clare seaside town of Kilkee, was “beyond furious” after learning that plans for a €2bn offshore wind farm near Moneypoint – 18km away – had been dealt a severe blow.

Equinor, the Norwegian energy company that had linked up with the ESB to develop the 1.4GW floating wind farm in the Shannon Estuary, said it was leaving the Irish market for early-phase offshore wind energy amid dissatisfaction with the regulatory and planning regime for offshore energy development.

The wind farm, capable of generating enough power for 1.6 million homes, was a key part of the Green Atlantic at Moneypoint development launched in April that would transform Ireland’s last coal-fired generating station into a renewable energy hub, thereby creating hundreds of jobs in Clare.

Before the news broke on the day the Government was slated to publish its revised Climate Action plan – Murphy, chair of the West Clare Municipal District, was already worried about how Moneypoint’s workers, local communities and farmers in the region would fare during Ireland’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

“I remember the huge boost that Moneypoint gave to West Clare when it arrived in the 1980s, when it was built in response to the 1970s oil crisis,” Murphy says.

“I’ve no doubt there will be job losses (when it closes) but I hope they will be managed losses. I imagine this conversation will be happening for four or five years.

“We (the local authority) were looking at a training centre to see what are the jobs that people could be trained in, such as having a marine safe pass so they can work on piers and offshore turbines.”

As COP26 – the most pressing UN climate change conference yet – enters its second week and Ireland charts a course for a 51pc reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade, communities, businesses and workers reliant on high-emitting sectors of the economy are worried about whether the ‘just transition’ away from fossil fuels will be enough to protect jobs and earnings.

A fear they will be left behind in the shift to decarbonise the economy has been compounded by surging energy prices driving up the cost of living.

Low-to-middle income households – already bearing the brunt of rising housing costs – are bracing themselves for an expensive winter, with the increase in prices for home heating oil, electricity, diesel and petrol. Last month, inflation hit a Celtic Tiger-era level of 5.1pc.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin acknowledged these concerns last Tuesday when addressing the World Leaders’ Summit at COP26 when he said: “As leaders, if we are to bring people with us on this journey of a lifetime we must also recognise and respect the real anxiety that many people feel when confronted by such an enormous challenge.

“Our young people worry that there will be no worthwhile future for them to inherit. Workers worry that their jobs will disappear, leaving them without a livelihood. Consumers, already feeling the impact of energy price rises, feel that the transition will be too costly for them to bear. I will do everything in my power, working with all of the leaders here today, to make sure that it is not so.”

Two surveys released this week to coincide with COP26 bear out these anxieties.

One report, by Tasc, the independent think tank for action on social change, found that just 6pc of 1,010 Irish people see climate change as their top priority, rising to 11pc for the youngest respondents.

A majority of respondents indicated they were concerned the policies implemented to tackle climate change would make their lives harder, a trend that was significantly more pronounced among the working class.

Two of the most cited climate actions – switching to electric cars and retrofitting homes – were beyond the reach financially for 72pc of all respondents.

Meanwhile, a survey published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed just 19pc of people would invest in energy efficiency measures, with 31pc stating the cost to upgrade their home energy efficiency was not affordable.

Seven in 10 rural households said they would continue to use their vehicle the same amount even if fuel tax was increased by 10pc, because of inadequate public transport.

Seán McCabe from Tasc’s Climate Justice Centre says the results of the think-tank’s survey show “the message the public have received is that climate action costs and that the costs will be unaffordable for them. There are people who cannot afford briquettes so how are they going to afford retrofitting their homes?

“We should be leading with free retrofitting, where you pay for the cost with your energy savings; there should be no upfront cost for retrofitting. We also have a massive challenge in retrofitting rental accommodation because there is no incentive for landlords to retrofit.

“What we need to trigger that cycle of demand is for people to know that climate action will make their lives better and that they don’t have to be out of pocket for it. Only 6pc of the population are making climate action a big priority so we need leaders to start an unprecedented mobilisation of resources – far greater than anything the State spent during the pandemic.”

The Climate Action Plan commits to grants for retrofitting thousands of homes and creating apprenticeships to train people to do this work.

While sectors such as home retrofitting, renewable energy and electric transport offer job opportunities, the big challenge for Ireland’s economy is reducing methane and managing livestock, according to Dorothy Maxwell, the senior sustainability director at Davy Horizons.

“Agriculture is the big ticket one – methane is one of the most potent greenhouse gases,” she says. “Some sectors are what we call ‘hard to abate’; those sectors are difficult because they can have a technical challenge behind them. Aviation is one, and shipping is another.”

A pre-Budget submission by Social Justice Ireland pointed out that rural areas will be among the most impacted by the transition to a carbon-neutral economy. The average income in farming – the fabric of Ireland’s rural communities – was just €25,663 in 2020, but was as low as €9,037 for the cattle-rearing sector.

Colette Bennett, an economic and social analyst at Social Justice Ireland, says “when it comes to transport and access to public services, it’s families in rural areas that are most disadvantaged”.

She says the same households are facing increases in fuel prices despite operators in the aviation sector being exempt from taxes on jet kerosene. In 2019, when 4.9pc of the population lived in households that were unable to afford to keep their homes adequately warm, the State lost €634.2m in foregone revenue by not taxing the aviation fuel, Bennett says.

Bennett believes this revenue could be used to better finance a ‘just transition’, a term popularised by American labour and environmental activist Tony Mazzocchi in the late 20th century. A just transition would help avoid the kind of deep economic and social scars caused by the closure of the coal mines in the UK and the industrial decline in America’s Rust Belt that began in the 1980s, McCabe says.

“We are fairly late out of the blocks with just transition and so many jobs have already been lost in the midlands due to the loss of peat harvesting and burning,” he says. “We have a farming community which hasn’t been broached on just transition and understandably, many more of them are becoming more entrenched. But they will be hit the hardest as food producers will be the sector affected the most by climate breakdown.”

There is a just transition mechanism in the European Green Deal – a set of policy initiatives aimed at transforming Europe into the world’s first carbon-neutral bloc by 2050 – and in the Government’s Climate Action Plan. The National Just Transition Fund was set up by the Government in 2020 to support communities in the wider midlands region affected by the transition from turf cutting and burning move to new green jobs and businesses. In late 2019, Kieran Mulvey was appointed Just Transition Commissioner, but the role wasn’t put on a statutory footing. The last Budget allocated €152m to support a just transition and to “fund vital research and build capacity across the department and its agencies to lead and support Ireland’s response to the climate crisis”.

The last government asked the National Economic and Social Council (NESC) to examine the vulnerability of workers to a low-carbon, high-tech future and to come up with recommendations on the issue that could be pushed forward by a Just Transition Review Group. When the NESC report was published last year, President Michael D Higgins said it “can and should be a Whitaker Report for our times”, referring to the report by senior civil servant TK Whitaker that formed a key strategy for Ireland’s first programme for economic expansion.

But Sineád Mercier, a lecturer in environmental law and policy at UCD and a climate policy consultant who contributed to the NESC report, says “then it just all disappeared”. Instead, “there is huge anger and distrust in government” in relation to uncertainty over a just transition and “it’s layered upon past harms” such as austerity measures in the wake of the financial crash.

“Now you have someone who might be working in Bord na Móna or farming and there is another transition on the way and everyone is terrified it will be the like the last transition, with an austerity approach to climate action,” Mercier says. “We need social dialogue.”