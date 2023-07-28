Council wants proposed cafe at TikTok’s Dublin headquarters kept open to the public

Dublin City Council has told TikTok that its plans to close off a planned cafe to the public at its Dublin headquarters “is likely to create a precedent for similar type undesirable development”.

Documents on TikTok Technology Ltd's planning application reveal the Council told the social media giant in a pre-planning meeting that its application to close off the cafe to the public at TikTok's Tropical Fruit Warehouse (TFH) on Sir John Rogerson's Quay due to security considerations “will not be encouraged”.

The Council note of the pre-planning meeting stated that the key issue identified is that “the loss of a public accessible cafe/restaurant is regrettable and not considered a planning gain”.

The note states that “a key positive in the original proposal was the possibility the cafe/restaurant would have on the animation and vibrancy of this quay side space”.

“The closing off of this space is likely to create a precedent for similar type undesirable development and will not be encouraged,” the Council said.

According to the Council, TikTok had mentioned allowing some events to take place at the location, “however this would be occasional and would not sufficiently replace the vibrancy or amenity a working cafe would bring to this context”.

In a letter to Dublin City Council as part of the application, the billionaire co-founder of social media giant ByteDance which owns TikTok, Rubo Liang stated that TikTok is not in a position to facilitate open public access to the planned ground floor cafe and requests planning permission to allow the use of the cafe “for employees and designated visitors to our building only”.

Mr Liang said there were security considerations due to the sensitive nature of some of the work that will take place in the building, coupled with the desire to provide openness and interaction.

Mr Liang has told the Council that “Ireland is a strategically important hub to our global operations”.

John Gannon, director at the planning consultants for the application Tom Phillips + Associates, stated that “security and data protection are of utmost importance to the company and with this in mind, TikTok is not in a position to facilitate open public access to the planned ground floor cafe/restaurant”.

TikTok Technology Ltd is seeking a change of use from the permitted cafe/restaurant to office floorspace.

No objections have been lodged against the proposal and the Council is due to make a decision on the application next week.

